Our 10 favorite quotes from US Open media day

NEW YORK -- A collection of the world's best players took questions from reporters at US Open media day on Friday, tackling everything from strategy and mindset to sibling bonds and unusual ticket requests.

Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova took the podium first, and she was followed by Jessica Pegula, 2023 champion Coco Gauff, French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala.

These were our 10 favorite quotes from a day of Q&As in Queens.

"Sorry, that was a terrible answer. I don't know what I'm saying."

- Jessica Pegula after explaining the incredible depth on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, and how that affects her mindset going into the tournament. (For the record, the response was perfectly insightful and anything but terrible. Pegula always delivers on media day.)

"They don't say congrats or happy birthday or nothing. Then they're like, 'Oh, I'm in New York, can I have eight tickets to your match in your box, please?'"

- Coco Gauff on the barrage of ticket requests her family receives ahead of the US Open. The World No. 4 called out the lack of etiquette from requesters, and the sour taste it leaves in her mouth when it's the only time they reach out all year.

"I would get mad, she would get sad that I'm mad, then I'm sad that she's sad."

- Mirra Andreeva on the different emotions she experienced when practicing with her older sister, Erika, growing up. They rarely practiced together, as a result. Mirra praised Erika throughout the press conference, calling her big sis her "role model."

"Maybe there's something wrong with people..."

- Aryna Sabalenka delivered this one-line masterpiece after being asked about critics who have questioned her game of late.

"He's definitely the nicer one between me and him."

- Alexandra Eala on her older brother, who she swears is nicer than she is. We don't believe that. Eala also claimed that her brother can beat her in tennis. We don't believe that, either.

"I have seen some of the requests my parents have gotten, and it's people they probably went to elementary school [with] and they'll literally ask for five, six tickets."

- Coco Gauff was on fire talking about tickets, and how her mom has been getting hit up nonstop from people far and wide. Coco's mom, Candi, posted on Instagram that she can no longer provide any complimentary tickets, and Coco confirmed that her mom will no longer be responding to such inquiries.

"If they cheer for you, this is the best feeling I have ever experienced on the big stadiums."

- Aryna Sabalenka on what makes the US Open so special. The two-time defending champion certainly knows a thing or two about electric atmospheres in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Casper, man, he's beaten me two years in a row. Maybe I need to ask him to play with me next year just to eliminate him beating me in the tournament."

- Jessica Pegula on her master plan to finally break through in the mixed doubles tournament next year. (Sorry, Taylor Fritz -- you might be out.)

"I'm definitely a restaurant person and a shopping person. Those are my two. Or maybe cafes, bakeries. ... I'm such a foodie. Maybe it's the Filipino in me."

- Alexandra Eala on some of her go-to leisure activities when in New York City.

"I feel like I have had enough of it ... in a good way."

- Linda Noskova on treasuring her Wimbledon moment, but being ready to turn the chapter and focus on New York.