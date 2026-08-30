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Match Reaction

Last-minute decision pays off for Parry in Monterrey title run

Match Reaction
2m read 30 Aug 2026 4h ago
diane-parry-monterrey-2026_rcl_41026

Diane Parry wasn't even planning on coming to the Abierto GNP Seguros -- until she did. But the happy accident paid off, as the Frenchwoman is heading to the US Open with her first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz singles title.

The 23-year-old defeated No. 2 seed Elise Mertens 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 in the final of the WTA 500 event on Saturday to earn the milestone, closing out a "crazy week" after a last-minute decision to make a third career trip to Monterrey. 

"I came here with almost nothing," Parry confessed in her victory speech after the 2 hour and 31-minute title tilt, her third victory over a seeded player in five matches.

Two weeks ago, Parry came from a set down to beat Mertens in Cincinnati, but started the rematch much stronger. She raced out to a 4-1 lead, but after being pegged back to 4-4 by Mertens, edged the last two games from deficits to take the lead. 

After failing to win a game in the second set, Parry started the decider in the same vein she did the first. She won the first three games, and five of six, before eventually serving out the match on her second opportunity. She saved two break points in her first service game of the final set, and two more when she stretched her lead to 3-0.

But most crucially, Parry trusted her forehand when it matters most. She hit 21 winners off the stroke -- nearly double that of Mertens -- and saved 12 of 17 break points in the match.

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Parry was previously 0-6 in tour-level semifinals before breaking the spell by beating No. 5 seed Ann Li in the final four. In all, the World No. 50 totaled five Top 50 wins across the week to become the second French player to life the trophy in Monterrey after Marion Bartoli won the first edition back in 2009. 

"I didn't know what to expect for this tournament," Parry added, "and sometimes, that's when nice stories happen ... so I'm just supper happy and super thankful for what I lived this week."

WTA Staff

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