Svitolina, Kostyuk and Paolini help guide seeds to near-perfect mark on US Open Day 1
NEW YORK -- Day 1 of the US Open largely went according to plan, with Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk and Jasmine Paolini joining Jessica Pegula in posting opening-round wins Sunday.
US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws
Seeded players finished 6-1 on the day, with Kamilla Rakhimova's upset of No. 27 seed Barbora Krejickova the lone exception. Aside from Paolini -- more on that below -- every seeded winner advanced in routine fashion.
Best win of her season 🙌— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2026
Kamilla Rakhimova takes out No.27 seed Krejcikova 7-6, 6-2! pic.twitter.com/q6LH2I8mn5
Top seeds plant their flag
Svitolina opened the tournament's first night session on Louis Armstrong Stadium with a brisk 6-1, 6-2 win over Solana Sierra in 52 minutes.
The No. 9 seed is now 9-2 in her last 11 Grand Slam openers, and her 117 Major wins are the most by a Ukrainian player in the Open Era. She is the only Ukrainian with more than 100 Grand Slam victories during this period.
Under the lights in NYC! 🌙@ElinaSvitolina defeats Sierra in straight sets and moves on to the next round.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/VcyMk13mrm— wta (@WTA) August 31, 2026
Meanwhile, Kostyuk, who has reached two straight Grand Slam semifinals, began her push for a third with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Storm Hunter in 67 minutes on Grandstand. The No. 11 seed won the final five games -- and seven of the last eight -- to move to 33-8 on the season.
She finished with eight aces and 22 winners overall against 12 unforced errors.
Bringing the 🔥@marta_kostyuk kicks off her @usopen campaign with a victory! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/mtmh6yviDe— wta (@WTA) August 30, 2026
Paolini steadies in third to avoid upset
Paolini's path was far less straightforward. The No. 19 seed needed 1 hour and 46 minutes to fend off Veronika Erjavec, ultimately winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium. Despite a second-set lapse that opened the door for an upset, Paolini produced a solid stat line with 36 winners to 27 unforced errors.
After failing to reach the fourth round at four straight Majors, Paolini made the Wimbledon quarterfinals this summer -- a stage she has yet to reach at the US Open.
Alexandrova, Fernandez roll; Pliskova completes monster comeback
No. 18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and No. 31 seed Leylah Fernandez also contributed to the seeds' positive record. Alexandrova beat McCartney Kessler 6-2, 6-2 in 66 minutes, while Fernandez defeated Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-2 in 75 minutes.
Over on Court 12, former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, unseeded but still dangerous, delivered the comeback of the day. She trailed Belgium's Hanne Vandewinkel 6-2, 5-2 before reeling off nine straight games -- saving a match point in the process -- to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 win in 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Pliskova has now reached the second round in each of her last 10 US Open appearances, a run that includes one final and five quarterfinals.
Other results
- Polina Iatcenko def. Renata Zarazua 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in 3 hours, 27 minutes
- Donna Vekic def. Talia Gibson 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in 2 hours, 33 minutes
- Lanlana Tararudee def. Elvina Kalieva 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in 2 hours, 45 minutes
- Lucrezia Stefanini def. Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in 2 hours, 13 minutes
- Wang Xinyu def. Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour, 18 minutes
- Katie Boulter def. Carol Young Suh Lee 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 in 2 hours, 35 minutes
- Taylah Preston def. Alycia Parks 6-3. 6-3 in 1 hour, 8 minutes