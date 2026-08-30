WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Rakhimova battles through marathon final game to upset Krejcikova

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
2m read 30 Aug 2026 2h ago
Kamilla Rakhimova, US Open 2026
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NEW YORK -- Kamilla Rakhimova sprang the first big upset of the 2026 US Open, defeating two-time Grand Slam singles champion and No. 27 seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (4), 6-2 in 1 hour and 53 minutes on Sunday to reach the second round. She converted her seventh match point to finally get over the line.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

"It's funny. I watched the highlights of her previous match (against Taylor Townsend), and she saved eight match points and won," Rakhimova said in her on-court interview. "I was trying not to think about it, and I'm glad that I managed my emotions and closed the match in my favor."

For Rakhimova, it's her first win over Krejcikova in two WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meetings. This marks her second appearance in the second round at Flushing Meadows, where she awaits the winner of Aoi Ito and Oksana Selekhmeteva.

But first, here are the numbers to know from her upset win over Krejcikova.

3: Consecutive Grand Slam second-round appearances. After opening wins at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, this marks the first time Rakhimova has reached the Round of 64 at three straight Majors.

"First rounds are always a bit tricky and they're probably the most nervous (matches) because you're trying to settle into your game," Rakhimova said. "But I'm really looking forward to keeping this consistency and form going and for it to keep growing. I don't want to stop on only first rounds."

3: Grand Slam wins over seeded opponents. Rakhimova previously beat No. 32 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2021 US Open and No. 4 seed Jasmine Paolini at Wimbledon 2025.

5: Years since her last US Open main-draw win. After entering the draw as a lucky loser, Rakhimova came from a set down to beat Kristina Mladenovic and upset Alexandrova in straight sets to reach the third round for her best Major result to date. She lost to Krejcikova in her next match.

"I had just started playing on tour and she was already there. She was playing at a high speed, and I just couldn't catch up to her rhythm," Rakhimova said. "But time has passed. I grew up as a player and a person, both physically and mentally. So I knew what to expect from her and I'm very glad I found my way today.

72: Percent of first-serves won. While Krejcikova posted a higher first-serve percentage -- 54% to 49% -- Rakhimova was better at making hers count. She turned that 5% deficit into an 11% advantage in terms of first-serves won -- 72% to 61% -- and it paid dividends as she won the final five games of the match.

92: Ranking coming into the US Open. Entering the week, Rakhimova found herself well off her career-best of No. 60, but a victory over Krejcikova and a winnable second-round match puts her in position to climb back up the PIF WTA Rankings.

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
Match Reaction
Jessica_Pegula_-_US_Open_2026_-_Day_1-DSC_2173

Pegula blitzes Ruse to begin US Open campaign as All-American showdown awaits

3m read
1h ago
Player Feature

Brooklyn-born Kalieva to make major main-draw debut at US Open

3m read
23h ago
Elvina Kalieva, US Open 2026

Scene and heard in New York, on the eve of the US Open

5m read
22h ago
iga swiatek us open 2026