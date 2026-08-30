Frodin, set to make US Open debut, fondly recalls 'King Richard' experience

NEW YORK -- Approximately 48 hours before the biggest moment of her young career -- by an enormous margin -- Thea Frodin, 17, appeared calm and confident.

She would soon be introducing herself to the masses on one of the most high-profile stages in tennis, in perhaps the most overstimulating environment, in only her first career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz main draw. But in the lead-up to it, she seemed to have the poise and maturity of a veteran, yet the eagerness and excitement of a teenager on the brink of an opportunity of a lifetime.

The Southern California native, who still lives in Woodland Hills but trains full-time in Nashville, was awarded a US Open wild card after winning the singles title at the USTA Billie Jean King Girls' 18s National Championships two weeks ago.

Her reward: a $140,000 payday -- more, if she can pull off a stunning upset -- and a date with World No. 2 and reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina (11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, in the Grandstand).

It will be the first time Frodin will play for an audience of millions. It won't, however, be her first time performing in front of the world, albeit in a different capacity.

When she was just 12 years old, Frodin played Serena Williams' tennis double in the Oscar-winning film "King Richard," which tells the story of Richard Williams and his daughters, Venus and Serena.

Frodin secured the dream role after sweeping the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at a 10-and-under sectional tournament in California. Impressed, the film's producers reached out and asked her to audition. She did and was promptly hired for the role.

"I just remember it being a blast," says Frodin, who reached the semifinals of the Australian Open girls' tournament earlier this year. "Being able to play tennis and be on camera, two great combos. I truly had such an amazing time. I got to be alongside some really cool actors, and it was super fun."

Frodin was on set a few days a week for six months. Her job was to replicate young Serena's strokes, though she did get to do a bit of non-tennis acting. They shot Frodin looking frustrated at her dad, played by Will Smith in a Best Actor-winning role, and she even had a line. ("I think they might have cut that out and added the actual actress there," she says with a laugh.)

Frodin got to spend a good amount of time on set with Smith, who she noted was sweet, friendly and encouraging. He was always willing to give tips and pointers to the youngster, and Frodin recalls one fond memory when they were drenched with fake rain, and it was uncomfortable. In between takes, he advised her to pour hot water down her back, to help offset the coolness of the rain. She appreciated the gesture.

Though she got to know Smith, she didn't get to meet either of the Williams sisters. In fact, she still hasn't. She hopes that will finally change this week. Not only would it fulfill a lifelong dream, but it would bring Frodin full circle in the biggest week of her career, at a tournament where the Williams sisters are competing themselves.

They meant so much to her then, and they continue to.

"Being able to play the role of somebody that I looked up to for my whole life was super special," she says of Serena. "I was honored. She was one of the players that I looked up to most, just when I was starting to play, and she's such an inspiration to me."

In just her second career WTA Tour-level match -- she lost to Viktorija Golubic in the first round of qualifying in Miami earlier this year -- the World No. 585 will face one of the stiffest tests on tour in Rybakina, winner of the most recent hard-court major and potential first-time World No. 1 by the end of the tournament.

Though as dangerous as Rybakina is, there's potentially a window of opportunity for Frodin, as the No. 2 seed suffered a left ankle injury in Cincinnati 10 days ago.

Rybakina told reporters on Saturday that she's practiced and "likely it's all good right now."

Even if slightly hampered, Rybakina remains one of the most formidable players in the world, a fact that Frodin is well aware of. She will try to approach this match like any other, even though it's anything but.

"I'm trying to stay in the moment as much as possible," she says. "But at the same time, I feel like I'm really excited, because this the moment that I've only dreamed of. To be living it in real life is something that I'm still processing, but I'm super excited for my match.

"I wouldn't say it's nerves. It's mostly just excitement. This is a huge opportunity for me to enjoy the moment and have fun and see what I can do out there. The atmosphere, how loud the crowd will be ... I feel like I fit well in that environment. I've always imagined myself being in that situation."