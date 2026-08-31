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Match Reaction

Noskova survives slow start; Muchova rolls into US Open second round

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
3m read 31 Aug 2026 7h ago
Linda Noskova, US Open 2026
Jimmie48/WTA

NEW YORK -- Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and runner-up Karolina Muchova both opened their US Open campaigns with straight-sets wins, though they couldn't have been more different.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Noskova found herself 5-2 down before reeling off five straight games to close out the first set, saving two set points along the way. She extended the run to 10 consecutive games for a 5-0 lead in the second, ultimately winning 11 of the final 12 games to defeat Katie Volynets 7-5, 6-1 in 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Muchova, meanwhile, needed only 58 minutes to wrap up a 6-3, 6-0 win over Sinja Kraus on Grandstand earlier in the day. No. 15 seed Diana Shnaider also made quick work of her first-round opponent, defeating Daria Snigur 6-0, 6-4 in 68 minutes, while No. 16 seed Sorana Cirstea -- competing in what is expected to be her final US Open -- beat Julia Grabher 6-3, 6-0 in 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Here are more notable results from a busy Monday at Flushing Meadows.

Zheng rallies to beat tricky teen qualifier

Since returning to action, Zheng Qinwen has shown flashes of her pre-injury form but has lacked consistency. Therefore, it was encouraging to see her earn her fourth straight win on Monday, defeating fellow qualifier Kristina Liutova 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in 2 hours and 28 minutes. Liutova, 16, entered on a nine-match win streak and had won 21 of her last 22 matches.

Zheng has performed well thus far in New York to advance out of qualifying and into the second round, but whether that level can hold up against higher-ranked opponents remains to be seen. A potential clash with No. 12 seed Belinda Bencic could provide those answers if the Swiss can beat Yulia Putintseva in her opener. 

Stephens turns the tables on Tauson

Sloane Stephens doesn't have anything to prove as a Grand Slam champion and former World No. 3, but she put any doubters on notice with a dominant first-round performance against Clara Tauson. The 2017 US Open champ defeated the Dane 6-4, 6-1 in 1 hour and 16 minutes to earn her first Grand Slam main-draw win since Wimbledon 2024.

It was the best Stephens has looked since her return last September, particularly on serve. She won 79% of her first-serve points and finished with 19 winners to just 10 unforced errors for good measure.

Townsend and Bucsa score upset wins

Seeded players continued to roll on Day 2, but a couple were dealt a bad hand in the draw and paid the price. 

Cristina Bucsa won the WTA 500 in Merida in February and made her Top 30 debut in March before injuries derailed her season. She had just two wins in her last 11 matches entering the US Open. Meanwhile, No. 28 seed Sara Bejlek entered fresh off reaching the Cincinnati semifinals behind wins over Karolina Pliskova, Krejcikova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys. It didn't matter. Bucsa -- defending fourth-round points -- won 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Taylor Townsend also reached the fourth round in New York last year before suffering a heartbreaking loss to Barbora Krejecikova -- after holding eight match points -- that dashed her quarterfinal hopes. On Monday, she took the first step toward redemption, upsetting Roland Garros finalist and No. 20 seed Maja Chwalinska 6-2, 6-3 in 1 hour and 19 minutes.

Other results
  • Mananchaya Sawangkaew def. Panna Udvardy 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour, 35 minutes
  • Himeno Sakatsume def. Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour, 24 minutes
  • Harriet Dart def. Peyton Stearns 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours, 24 minutes
  • No. 25 Marie Bouzkova def. Elsa Jacquemot 6-2, 6-2 in 1 hour, 26 minutes
  • No. 26 Emma Navarro def. Lois Boisson 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 6-3 in 2 hours, 46 minutes
  • Oksana Selekhmeteva def. Aoi Ito 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour, 22 minutes
  • Maria Timofeeva def. Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 7-5 in 1 hour, 46 minutes
  • Kimberly Birrell def. Petra Marcinko 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in 2 hours, 31 minutes
  • No. 21 Anna Kalinskaya def. Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour, 28 minutes
  • Nadia Podoroska def. Simona Waltert 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in 2 hours, 48 minutes
  • Diane Parry def. Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-4 in 1 hour, 49 minutes
  • Caty McNally def. Anouk Koevermans 7-5, 6-1 in 1 hour, 42 minutes
  • Maya Joint def. Liudmila Samsonova 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in 1 hour, 59 minutes
  • No. 29 Ann Li def. Antonia Ruzic 7-5, 6-1 in 1 hour, 32 minutes
  • Katerina Siniakova def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-2 in 69 minutes

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