With a perfect serve and perfect fit, Townsend breezes into US Open third round

NEW YORK -- It was rainy and gray at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday, but nothing was going to dampen Taylor Townsend's mood.

The World No. 96, who always seems to shine brightest at the US Open, put on a serving clinic in a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over Australian Taylah Preston to advance to the third round.

How good was her serve? Pretty much perfect. She won all 23 of her first-serve points, and also took five of her nine second-serve points. The American complemented that with a strong return game, converting five of eight break-point opportunities, and won seven of her eight points at net.

"I know that I have one of the best serves in the world," she said during her on-court interview after yelling to get the attention of her coach, Roger Tyzzer, in the Court 17 stands. "It’s proven, and obviously being a lefty really helps. I really love this court. I love playing on this court. ... I have no notes. That’s what the kids say, no notes."

But what she was more enthused about, even more than her serve, was her outfit, which was styled by J. Bolin. They collaborated on a custom US Open kit, and she'll be debuting a new fit each round.

"I love this, this is so cute," she said of her outfit as the rain started to fall harder. "I’m just feeling it. I'm just gonna be honest, I'm feeling it."

After shouting out historically Black colleges and universities, on a day when HBCUs were celebrated at the US Open, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz veteran explained that she understands why her close friend Naomi Osaka makes her on-court fashion such a priority.

"Now I see why Naomi be doing this," she said. "It's a flex when you can walk out feeling fire like this. I might be doing this more. I'm gonna take a page out of her book."

Townsend will look to match her best-ever US Open result, achieved in 2019 and then again last year, when she takes on 15th-seeded Diana Shnaider.