Osaka is channeling her inner Allen Iverson at US Open

NEW YORK -- For the fourth consecutive major, Naomi Osaka made a memorable first-round entrance, with an innovative and daring look.

This time she donned a custom all-white gown featuring press clippings of her career achievements, and completed the ensemble with a red sweatband on her left arm and a black sleeve on her right arm.

She then played in a black sleeveless top and skirt.

The US Open fit, she told reporters after her hard-fought 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3) win over Anastasia Zakharova in Arthur Ashe Stadium, was inspired by Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

"For me he's a trailblazer," Osaka said in her post-midnight press conference. "He's someone that was able to merge culture and sport, and he's very famous for that. Also, I just really appreciate his style. So yeah, that's kind of what I tried to embody. Obviously I had a lot of fun with that design process and just coming up with the creative for it, so overall it was cool."

It wasn't the first time Osaka wore an Iverson-themed outfit this tournament, and it wasn't the first time she called him a trailblazer.

During media day, the seven-time WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz champion wore a throwback SLAM Magazine Iverson T-shirt, from his playing days with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"For me, he's a trailblazer," Osaka said for the first time. "I think he's also someone that I look up to a lot, because he's done a lot in fashion. Whether it's on purpose or not, he's shifted the way that NBA players dress. I also think the whole conversation around clothes in sports and also just expressing yourself through style, I feel like he's someone that I look up to in that regard."

Osaka said she's never met or spoken with the 11-time NBA All-Star, but she hopes that will change soon. It very well might. Iverson posted a photo of Osaka in the SLAM T-shirt, with her quote about him, and captioned it "Wow, what a honor!! BIG FAN can't wait to meet you. @naomiosaka"

Seeded 13th, Osaka will play Katerina Siniakova in the second round on Wednesday.