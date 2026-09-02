Sabalenka storms into US Open third round with 24 winners to Iatcenko's 3

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka doesn't have too much to complain about after her 6-1, 6-1 win over qualifier Polina Iatcenko at the US Open second round.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The two-time defending champion was simply too much to handle for World No. 160 Iatcenko as Sabalenka advanced to the third round in New York in just 53 minutes. She will face Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova on Friday in what will be their fourth meeting -- Sabalenka leads 3-0.

From start to finish, Sabalenka's pace and power proved to be a force that Iatcenko struggled to adjust to in just her second Grand Slam main draw match -- and second tour-level main draw ever. Quickly, Sabalenka grasped a double-break lead -- on both break points, she pummeled Iatcenko's second serve with a winner, the first on her backhand and the other on her forehand. In total, Sabalenka had six breaks on the night, three in each set.

"I'm happy with my level. I've been working really hard, but I feel like I'm kind of moving away from trying to be perfect on court," Sabalenka said. "I know that you cannot be perfect, and I'm just trying to work with what I have right now.

"I'm pretty happy with the level. I'm happy with my focus. I'm happy that I'm able to focus on myself no matter what and being consistent with my focus."

Iatcenko's brightest moment in the 24-minute first set came 21 minutes in after she saw her first game point of the match, but would need two to get on the scoreboard, earning some encourage from the light Arthur Ashe crowd. A similar applause occured when Iatcenko broke Sabalenka in the second set, but still trailed 1-3.

Despite the lopsided defeat, Iatcenko, 22, leaves New York with much to be proud of by reaching the second round of her first Grand Slam main draw with a memorable 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 [10-7] win over Renata Zarazua. The match was 3 hours and 27 minutes, the eighth longest on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this season.

By the numbers, here's a summary of Sabalenka's Wednesday evening against Iatcenko:

8: Sabalenka was efficient when closing the points at the net, converting 8-of-11 for a 73% success rate.

12: By the time Iatcenko had recorded her first winner -- a service winner -- Sabalenka had already amounted 12 winners. In total, Sabalenka finished with 24 winners to Iatcenko's three.

13: Against qualifiers at majors, Sabalenka now boasts a 13-0 record and all of those wins have come in straight sets. Across the WTA Tour, she has won her last 25 matches vs. qualifiers and lucky losers, last losing to Donna Vekic at San Diego in 2022.

15: Dating back to the 2024 US Open, Sabalenka has won 15 consecutive matches at the US Open.

23: She has won her last 23 Grand Slam second round matches.

30: Sabalenka is now 30-2 at the US Open in matches where she wins the first set. The last time she lost a match in New York after winning the first set was the 2023 final vs. Coco Gauff.

66: Iatcenko lost two-thirds of her points on her serve as Sabalenka won 16-of-24 of Iatcenko's first-service points and 14-of-21 of her second-service points.

107: This was Sabalenka's 107th main-draw match win since the start of the decade, with only Iga Swiatek holding a slight advantage (109) for most.

"I can definitely say that mentally I'm way stronger than I was in the middle of the season, and physically I also feel stronger," Sabalenka added. "I feel like I'm on my level of play, and I just want to, you know, bring the right focus on the match every time."