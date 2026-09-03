WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Noskova reaches US Open third round as Grand Slam streak hits nine

Match Reaction
2m read 03 Sep 2026 4h ago
Linda Noskova, US Open 2026
Getty Images

Wimbledon champion and No. 6 seed Linda Noskova extended her Grand Slam winning streak by advancing to the third round of the US Open with a straight-sets win over Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee on Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday night.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Noskova earned the first and only break of the opening set in the seventh game and went on to take it 6-4. She opened up a double-break lead early in the second set before closing out the match 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour, 18 minutes.

The win saw Noskova equal her best US Open performance by reaching the third round for the second consecutive year.

Here are some impressive numbers from Noskova's latest win:

9: The number of consecutive Grand Slam match wins for the Czech. After winning her first major title at Wimbledon, Noskova has added two more wins in New York to her streak, making her the first player to win nine consecutive Grand Slam matches this year. She has also won 16 of her last 19 matches on tour since the start of the grass-court season.

11: This was Noskova's 11th Grand Slam match win in 2026, her most in a calendar year. Her previous best was six Grand Slam main-draw match wins in 2024. In addition to her Wimbledon title, she reached the third round at the Australian Open and lost in the first round at Roland Garros.

16: Her win over No. 76 Tararudee was Noskova's 16th victory in 19 matches against players ranked outside the top 50 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this season. Her most recent loss to a player outside the top 50 came against No. 70 Caty McNally in Toronto.

25: The number of winners Noskova hit during the second-round match. The Czech committed 20 unforced errors. Tararudee hit 14 winners and committed 15 unforced errors.

88: The number of aces Noskova has hit in Grand Slam matches this season, including seven against Tararudee. That is the most at the Grand Slams this year, moving her past Naomi Osaka, who has hit 85 aces.

For Tararudee, who was making her US Open main-draw debut, the loss was her second in as many matches against top-10 opponents. She is enjoying the best season of her career on the tour, highlighted by reaching the second round at both the US Open and Wimbledon and winning two WTA 125 titles.

Up next for Noskova is a third-round clash against No. 29 seed American Ann Li, who needed 2 hours, 44 minutes to beat Donna Vekic 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

The pair have played once before on tour, with Noskova winning their second-round clash in Dubai earlier this year in three sets.

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
Match Reaction
Aryna_Sabalenka, Day 4 US Open

Sabalenka’s US Open winning streak reaches 15 with 54-minute win

2m read
1d ago
Match Reaction

All-American rout: Pegula dismisses Kenin in 56 minutes at US Open

2m read
13h ago
Jessica Pegula, US Open 2026
Match Reaction

Two weeks, two wins: Kostyuk beats Stephens again at US Open

2m read
11h ago
Marta_Kostyuk_-_US_Open_2026_-_Day_1-DSC_5573