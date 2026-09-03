By the numbers: Noskova reaches US Open third round as Grand Slam streak hits nine

Wimbledon champion and No. 6 seed Linda Noskova extended her Grand Slam winning streak by advancing to the third round of the US Open with a straight-sets win over Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee on Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday night.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Noskova earned the first and only break of the opening set in the seventh game and went on to take it 6-4. She opened up a double-break lead early in the second set before closing out the match 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour, 18 minutes.

The win saw Noskova equal her best US Open performance by reaching the third round for the second consecutive year.

An ace to close it out 💥



Linda Noskova reaches Round 3 in back-to-back years at the US Open!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/U9jN7AbhWf — wta (@WTA) September 3, 2026

Here are some impressive numbers from Noskova's latest win:

9: The number of consecutive Grand Slam match wins for the Czech. After winning her first major title at Wimbledon, Noskova has added two more wins in New York to her streak, making her the first player to win nine consecutive Grand Slam matches this year. She has also won 16 of her last 19 matches on tour since the start of the grass-court season.

11: This was Noskova's 11th Grand Slam match win in 2026, her most in a calendar year. Her previous best was six Grand Slam main-draw match wins in 2024. In addition to her Wimbledon title, she reached the third round at the Australian Open and lost in the first round at Roland Garros.

16: Her win over No. 76 Tararudee was Noskova's 16th victory in 19 matches against players ranked outside the top 50 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this season. Her most recent loss to a player outside the top 50 came against No. 70 Caty McNally in Toronto.

25: The number of winners Noskova hit during the second-round match. The Czech committed 20 unforced errors. Tararudee hit 14 winners and committed 15 unforced errors.

88: The number of aces Noskova has hit in Grand Slam matches this season, including seven against Tararudee. That is the most at the Grand Slams this year, moving her past Naomi Osaka, who has hit 85 aces.

For Tararudee, who was making her US Open main-draw debut, the loss was her second in as many matches against top-10 opponents. She is enjoying the best season of her career on the tour, highlighted by reaching the second round at both the US Open and Wimbledon and winning two WTA 125 titles.

Up next for Noskova is a third-round clash against No. 29 seed American Ann Li, who needed 2 hours, 44 minutes to beat Donna Vekic 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

The pair have played once before on tour, with Noskova winning their second-round clash in Dubai earlier this year in three sets.