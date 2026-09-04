Bucsa defeats Sakatsume in fourth triple-tiebreak US Open match of Open Era

Cristina Bucsa won the fourth US Open triple-tiebreak match of the Open Era on Thursday, overcoming qualifier Himeno Sakatsume 7-6(6), 6-7(0), 7-6[6] in 3 hours and 1 minute to reach the third round of a major for the fourth time.

Bucsa, who defeated Alexandra Eala and Elise Mertens to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows last year, notched consecutive wins for the first time since claiming her maiden WTA title in Merida in February. The World No. 40 also upset Cincinnati semifinalist and No. 28 seed Sara Bejlek in the first round.

Bucsa was two points from victory at 6-5 in the second set, having fought back from a 5-3 deficit. But No. 144-ranked Sakatsume escaped, then swept through the tiebreak in a flurry of brilliant winners to force a decider. The Japanese 25-year-old, whose first-round defeat of Anhelina Kalinina had been her first win in a Grand Slam main draw, once again demonstrated her ability to peak with her back to the wall from 5-3 down in the third set.

Sakatsume staved off the first two match points she faced as Bucsa served for the win at 5-4 -- the first with a spectacular return winner down the line. But Bucsa shook off the missed opportunities to play a bold super-tiebreak in which her willingness to come to net -- including to convert her third match point -- paid off. The Spaniard will next face No. 4 seed Coco Gauff as she bids to return to the second week for a second year running.

The contest was the sixth triple-tiebreak Grand Slam main-draw match of the Open Era:

1985 US Open QF, Stefanie Graf d. Pam Shriver 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-6(4)

1991 US Open R3, Gigi Fernandez d. Leila Meskhi 7-6(1), 6-7(3), 7-6(2)

2021 US Open R1, Rebeka Masarova d. Ana Bogdan 6-7(9), 7-6(2), 7-6[9]

2023 Wimbledon R2, Ekaterina Alexandrova d. Madison Brengle 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 7-6[7]

2026 Australian Open R1, Elsa Jacquemot d. Marta Kostyuk 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7]

2026 US Open R2, Cristina Bucsa d. Himeno Sakatsume 7-6(6), 6-7(0), 7-6[6]

Prior to 2021, third-set tiebreaks at the US Open were regular first-to-seven tiebreaks. Since 2021, they have been played as first-to-10 super-tiebreaks.

Bucsa's victory was also the third triple-tiebreak tour-level match of the 2026 season. In addition to Jacquemot's win, Madison Keys defeated Diana Shnaider 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in the Brisbane second round.