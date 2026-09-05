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Match Reaction

Potapova ousts last year's runner-up Anisimova to reach US Open fourth round

Match Reaction
1m read 05 Sep 2026 1h ago
Anastasia Potapova, US Open 2026
Getty Images

In April, Anastasia Potapova stood on the brink of dropping out of the top 100, with her ranking falling to No. 97. The 25-year-old Austrian is now back inside the world’s top 25.

On Saturday, she continued her resurgence by reaching the fourth round of the US Open for the first time with a straight-sets win over No. 10 seed and 2025 runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

Potapova won the first set 6-2 but had a tougher time closing out Anisimova in the second. The American broke twice to take the lead, but Potapova broke back each time before going on to win the second set 7-5 and complete the victory in 1 hour, 39 minutes.

The win sends Potapova into the fourth round of the US Open for the first time and into the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the third time in her career, following appearances at the 2024 and 2026 French Open.

It was Potapova’s third win over a top-10 opponent this season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, with both of her previous victories coming on clay -- against No. 4 Coco Gauff at the French Open and No. 2 Elena Rybakina in Madrid. The victory also marked her eighth Grand Slam match-win of the season, a career first.

For Anisimova, who reached the final here last year before losing to Iga Swiatek in the championship match, the loss dropped her record against players ranked inside the top 30 to 4-10 this season.

Potapova will next face No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva, who ousted Czech Nikola Bartunkova in the round of 16.

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