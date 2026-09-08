Sabalenka escapes Noskova from a break down in decider at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka's quest for a third consecutive US Open title -- and to retain her World No. 1 ranking -- is still on.

The defending champion came from 4-2 down in the third set to escape Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6[7] and book her place in her sixth straight US Open semifinal, and her 15th overall at a Grand Slam. Her winning streak at Flushing Meadows is now up to 18 matches, and she's just two wins from becoming the first player to win a consecutive hat-trick of titles here since Serena Williams in 2014-16.

Sabalenka had to withstand 46 winners, including 18 aces, from Noskova, who also saved seven out of nine break points over the course of the match. But the top seed had 42 winners of her own in her pocket, including 12 aces -- and she found the most important one of all, sealing her first match point with a second serve ace out wide.

HOLDING ON TO THE THRONE 👑



Aryna Sabalenka remains on course for a US Open three-peat, rallying from 2-4 down in the decider to defeat Noskova 7-6, 3-6, 7-6! pic.twitter.com/ifsSFaLQJU — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2026

The result was Sabalenka's first Top 10 win since defeating Coco Gauff in the Miami final in March, and her sixth of the 2026 season. It was also her first three-set win at a major this year after losing in the Australian Open final to Elena Rybakina and the Roland Garros quarterfinals to Diana Shnaider. Sabalenka snapped Noskova's six-match winning streak in third-set tiebreaks, while improving to 2-1 in them in 2026 herself.

The contest had the frisson of also being the first matchup of reigning Slam champions since the Miami final, and the first meeting of two Top 10 players at the US Open this year. The stakes were high: for Sabalenka, a win would be a statement that she is emerging from the mid-season slump that saw her lose before the semifinals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. For Noskova, on an 11-match winning streak in majors, victory would be a step towards proving that the tour's newest Slam champion is also ready to be a consistent Slam contender.

After 2 hours and 22 minutes of intense battling that came down to the wire, it was Sabalenka who triumphed -- but as the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd rose to applaud them, both competitors could walk away from the contest with their head held high.

"What an incredible player she is," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. "I'm speechless right now because I was pushing myself to the limit, especially in the third set. I honestly that that was it, that match was over, and probably that's what helped me to feel loose and go after my shots."

Next up for Sabalenka will be either the 14th edition of her rivalry with No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who she has defeated here in both of the past two years, or No. 26 seed Emma Navarro.

First set: Sabalenka holds off Noskova fightback

Noskova, bidding to make her second Grand Slam semifinal, was slow out of the blocks. The 21-year-old dropped the first seven points, and first three games, in a flurry of errors and missed returns. In the blink of an eye, Sabalenka held two points for a 5-1 double-break lead.

Returned with interest ☄️ pic.twitter.com/GmAwQ7PTgM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2026

It was only at this point that Noskova's formidable serve began to click, and a pair of unreturnable deliveries enabled her to escape with the hold. When Sabalenka, serving for the set at 5-4, opened with a double fault, that was the cue for Noskova to get her eye in on return. Firing her responses deep and straight at Sabalenka's feet, the Czech broke back and forced a tiebreak.

But once there, her momentum evaporated. An early double fault set the tone for an error-strewn tiebreak from Noskova, while Sabalenka cruised to the first set.

Second set: Noskova brings variety into play to turn match around

Noskova's resilience has been the hallmark of her summer -- this is the player who regrouped to win the third set of the Wimbledon final after squandering a 5-2 lead and five championship points in the second set, a dynamic that had also repeated in her wins over Ann Li and Marta Kostyuk in New York. So it was little surprise that she was able to shake off that tiebreak and regain the momentum.

Linda Noskova fires back and clinches the second set 6-3!



Aryna Sabalenka drops her first set of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/ALdueNcVzu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2026

Noskova saved two break points in the first game, then another to hold for 3-2. It was at this juncture that she began showing off her full repertoire: a pair of brilliant backhand passes, a series of drop shots and even a successful return-and-net-rush combination. A rattled Sabalenka conceded her serve with a double fault to go down 4-2, and though Noskova needed four set points in the end, an ace levelled the match in style.

Third set: Sabalenka finds cool head to pull off comeback

Noskova continued to deliver scintillating play at the start of the third set, combined with her best serving of the day. She continued to leaven her power with well-timed net approaches, wrong-footing slices and changes of pace, and as she moved up 4-2 had won 10 straight points on serve.

Sabalenka had blinked at 2-2, coughing up two double faults to go down 0-40. After the second, she crouched to the ground and let her frustration out with a yell of despair -- a familiar sound throughout her various defeats this summer.

But this time was different. Serving down 4-2, Sabalenka stayed disciplined to come out on top of one of the rare extended rallies of the day. From that point on, there was no negative body language, minimal audible frustration -- and few unforced errors. By contrast, Noskova's perfectly calibrated balance of power and finesse began to go awry, and poor shot selection enabled Sabalenka to break back for 4-4.

So well manoeuvred from Linda Noskova 👌 pic.twitter.com/xJD1AEZxFd — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2026

The denouement of the match was a nail-biter, with both players winning their share of breathtaking points. Noskova won a terrific net exchange and took an early 2-0 lead in the super-tiebreak, but let it slip after an ill-timed pair of forehand errors and a double fault.

By contrast, Sabalenka found her best serves of the day at the climax of the contest. Four of her last five deliveries were unreturned, and that was enough to see her hold off her valiant challenger.