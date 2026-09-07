Andreeva's act of sportsmanship stands out in US Open win over Potapova

It was a contest that had it all: unpredictable momentum shifts, riveting rallies that showed off both players' tenacity and athleticism and a demonstration of heartwarming sportsmanship after an unfortunate injury in the home stretch.

In the end, No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva staved off a determined upset bid by No. 24 seed Anastasia Potapova to reach the first US Open quarterfinal of her career, advancing 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in 2 hours and 27 minutes.

As Potapova served to stay in the match down 5-3 in the decider, the Austrian fell while chasing an Andreeva forehand, requiring medical attention to her left knee. The pair had been battling for over two hours at this point, but Andreeva was over at her opponent's side within seconds. The 19-year-old helped a limping Potapova to her chair and called for ice as she underwent treatment.

Though Potapova resumed play with her knee heavily strapped, it was to no avail. Visibly hampered, she didn't win another point, and the pair shared a long embrace after an ending that was ill-befitting of such a hard-fought contest.

"Nastya, she's my good friend," Andreeva said in her on-court interview. "Seeing what a battle we had, and seeing in the last game her fall like this, it's not easy. I can imagine what she's going through and I have goosebumps on my body. It's not the way obviously you want to finish the match, or to see one of your good friends finish the match. I just told her that she's been playing amazing so far, she's been having one of the best seasons, and I'm sure that she's going to come back even stronger because she's a warrior. I think she's even a better fighter than me."

The result is Andreeva's second comeback defeat of Potapova in 2026 -- she triumphed 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Linz final in April -- and a second straight win at the US Open, following her 6-1, 6-3 victory in last year's second round. Andreeva now leads the head-to-head 4-1, and has not lost to Potapova since the first round of Monastir 2022, when she was a 15-year-old making her WTA main-draw debut.

Four years on, Andreeva has now reached five quarterfinals across three of the four majors, including lifting her first Slam trophy at Roland Garros this year. The teenager will bid for her third Grand Slam semifinal against either No. 4 seed Coco Gauff or No. 14 seed Iva Jovic.

More to come...