Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina: Everything to know about the US Open final

NEW YORK -- For the second time this year, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will meet in a Grand Slam final.

In Saturday's 2026 US Open final, the two-time defending champion Sabalenka seeks to become the first three-peat at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams from 2012-14 while Rybakina eyes her second major title in 2026 after defeating Sabalenka at the Australian Open.

The two will face for the 18th time on WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, with Sabalenka leading 10-7. They will also meet for the third time in major finals, splitting the previous two.

From notable stats to prize money and more, here's everything you need to know about Saturday's US Open final.

When is the US Open singles final?

The singles final will be held on Arthur Ashe Stadium at 4 p.m on Saturday, September 12. The doubles final, featuring top seeded Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend vs. Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery, is slated for Friday, September 11 at 12 p.m.

Time conversions for singles final: 9 p.m. BST, 10 p.m. CEST

How did each singles player reach the championship?

Sabalenka

First round: def. Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-4

Second round: def. [Q] Polina Iatcenko 6-1, 6-1

Third round: def. Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 6-4

Fourth round: def. Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3

Quarterfinal: def. [6] Linda Noskova 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6[7]

Semifinal: def. [3] Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2

The top seed is through to her fourth consecutive US Open final after securing her 10th victory over Pegula, and a win on Saturday would mark Sabalenka's fifth career major title and her 20th consecutive win at the US Open.

Rybakina

First round: def. [WC]Thea Frodin 6-3, 6-2

Second round: def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-2, 6-4

Third round: def. Yuliia Starodubtseva 7-6(6), 6-3

Fourth round: def. [13] Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4

Quarterfinal: def. [Q] Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Semifinal: def. [4] Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Rybakina is into her first US Open final and fourth major final overall. To qualify for the championship, she claimed her second career comeback win at a Grand Slam vs. a WTA top 10 opponent by defeating Gauff. She defeated Ons Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon final.

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

At the US Open, Saturday's singles champion will earn $5.5 million with the finalist taking home $2.8 million, part of the collective $108 million the tournament offered at this year's edition. In doubles, the winning pair shares $1 million while the second-place team splits $500,000.

As with all Grand Slams, 2000 ranking points are on the table in both the PIF WTA Rankings and the Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells, while the runner-up adds 1300 points. Any change in rank is based on how the player performs in the tournament compared to the points earned in the same week last year.

Regardless of tomorrow's result, Rybakina is set to take over the World No. 1 spot in the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday, and Sabalenka will drop down to No. 2. In the Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells, Saturday's winner will move into the top spot and the runner-up will be second.

By the numbers

Sabalenka

5: Since 1988, Sabalenka is now the fifth player to reach at least Grand Slam finals as World No. 1 after Steffi Graf (20), Serena Williams (14), Monica Seles and Martina Hingis (nine each) -- Sabalenka is still officially No. 1 until Monday's updated rankings.

8: Sabalenka has become the first female or male player in the Open Era to reach eight consecutive Grand Slam finals on hard court. She surpasses the seven reached by Steffi Graf (1987-90), Martina Hingis (1997-00) and Novak Djokovic (2010-13).

141: At Grand Slams, Sabalenka 's +141 winner to unforced error differential is the best of any player. Pegula, +21, is next-best.

Rybakina

1: Rybakina can become the first player to defeat past women’s singles champions in both the semifinal and final at the US Open since Justine Henin in 2007.

5: The Kazakh is the fifth player in the past two decades to reach both the Australian and US Open finals in a singles season. She joins Henin (2006), Victoria Azarenka (2012-13), Angelique Kerber (2016) and Sabalenka (2023-26).

75: Since the end of last year’s US Open, Rybakina holds the best win rate, 75%, against WTA top 10 opponents. She has claimed the most WTA top 10 wins over the last year with an 18-6 record.

What they had to say?

Sabalenka:

1. "If it's Elena, it's going to be a really -- it's going to be really tough match. She's a big server. She really improved over the years on the baseline game, so it's going to be physically and mentally tough match.

"As I said, I'm ready for the fight. I'm ready to do everything to get the win."

2. "I keep the same routine. As I said, last couple of months really teach me how to shut down the noise from outside. I think that's what's the meaning behind all of those tough lessons to finally learn how to stay focused on myself and forget about the outside noise.

"It sounds simple, but it's not really simple to do sometimes. Nothing's going to change for me."

Rybakina:

1. "We played many times. She's a very aggressive player. It's difficult to play with her, mentally, physically, because she has big game, big serve.

"I will need to come with all the energy I will have, bring my best serve against Aryna and, yeah, make the right decisions in the right moment, because most of the times it's tight, tight score. This is where the decision makes a difference."

2. "It's important match, and since it's a final, I feel like it doesn't matter who is on the other side. You just want to win and do your best.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on myself, because we are all very close in the ranking. Even if something goes wrong in the final, I still have another opportunities, another tournaments until the end of the year."