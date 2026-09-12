Eala steps out for three shows at New York Fashion Week

Alexandra Eala is quickly proving that her fashion sense is just as impressive as her forehand. After reaching the third round of the US Open for the first time, the Filipina sensation stepped out at New York Fashion Week this week for several high-profile shows benefitting her new status.

Appearing first at the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2027 showcase on Thursday, Eala spoke openly about her affinity for stylish expression -- dating back to watching her mother collect Tory Burch shoes in her youth.

"I love that in tennis, we're able to express ourselves through fashion," she confessed. "I know that in a lot of sports, maybe, it's a little more restrictive. You're able to show your personality in both worlds. And, you know, I'm excited to explore more."

Sitting front-row, Eala mingled with famous faces including Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried, singer Lauryn Hill, and former editor-in-chief of Vogue and avid tennis fan Anna Wintour -- with the latter of whom was heard expressing that she's a "big fan." Eala and Wintour were later spotted again in the front row at Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2027 soiree, held at The Museum of Modern Art's Sculpture Garden -- days after Wintour heaped praise on Eala's burgeoning keen eye for fashion while attending the US Open.

“You could see even in such a young star how interested she is ... how she wants to learn about it and follow it and I think it’s great,” Wintour said. “It’s wonderful how sports and fashion have become this wonderful sort of marriage."

Eala closed out her NYFW experience by attending Calvin Klein's exhibition, where she looked cool in all-white and appeared alongside stars like actress Sadie Sink and pop idol Tate McRae.

Eala's post-US Open media whirlwind also included a visit to CBS Mornings, where she dished on her rapidly-expanding profile.

“I try not to look so much at the bigger picture all the time because I can get lost, and it can get overwhelming with a lot of emotions, especially with the support that I get,” she said.

“It definitely comes with pressure. But the life of a competitive athlete comes with pressure. And I think pressure is a privilege. I have never been able to relate to something more,” she continued. “Now, when I face high-pressure situations, I’m able to take it in my stride. And especially with the experience I’ve been gaining this year, I look forward to being in those situations. So this US Open has just been so great for me."