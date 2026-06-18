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Social Buzz

'We were screaming': Eala calls her dad on court after upset of Rybakina

Author: Brad Kallet
Social Buzz
2m read 18 Jun 2026 5h ago
alexandra eala berlin 2026
Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Summary

After upsetting Elena Rybakina in Berlin, Alexandra Eala made a call to her parents to celebrate one of the biggest wins of her career. She'll play Elina Svitolina next for a spot in the semifinals.

highlights

Eala matches career‑best win with straight‑sets stunner over Rybakina in Berlin

04:03
alexandra eala berlin 2026

Alexandra Eala was clearly, and understandably, overjoyed after knocking off second-seeded Elena Rybakina in Berlin on Thursday, one of the biggest wins of her WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz career.

After acknowledging the fans in Steffi Graf Stadion and embracing her team, the World No. 35 capped the memorable moment by making an urgent call.

"I called my dad," the beaming 21-year-old said in her on-court interview after the 7-5, 6-4 win. "I just said, 'Oh my god!' We were just screaming, and my mom was there, too. I'm just really happy."

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Making her Berlin debut, Eala is into the quarterfinals of a WTA 500 tournament for just the second time, and the upset of Rybakina matches her career-best win by ranking.

In the moments after match point, it was a bit difficult for her to process what she'd just accomplished.

"I am a little foggy right now," Eala said. "I'm still shaking, and I was shaking on match point, too. I'm really happy with today, of course. It could have gone either way. I think there were really tight moments in both sets, and of course she's an amazing player.

"She's the one to beat, so I'm happy to have been able to share the court with her again."

Eala matches career‑best win with straight‑sets stunner over Rybakina in Berlin

Eala was in trouble early, down 4-1, before finding her footing and taking six of the next seven games to go up a set. The second set was similarly tight, with Eala ultimately closing it out in 1 hour and 32 minutes. Though Rybakina had 13 aces and won 81 percent of her first serves, Eala took advantage of the Australian Open champion's second serve, winning 70.4 percent of those points and converting three of her seven break-point opportunities.

Prior to beating Rybakina, Eala defeated Queen's Club champion Donna Vekic in straight sets on Wednesday.

She'll play sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semifinals on Friday. 

 

Summary

After upsetting Elena Rybakina in Berlin, Alexandra Eala made a call to her parents to celebrate one of the biggest wins of her career. She'll play Elina Svitolina next for a spot in the semifinals.

highlights

Eala matches career‑best win with straight‑sets stunner over Rybakina in Berlin

04:03
alexandra eala berlin 2026