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Press Releases

Elena Rybakina begins reign as new PIF WTA World No. 1

Press Releases
1m read 14 Sep 2026 6h ago
Elena Rybakina - Hero
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NEW YORK, USA -- Elena Rybakina marks her first week as the new PIF WTA World No. 1 on Monday.

Rybakina secured the elite ranking position after winning her third Grand Slam title at the US Open on Saturday and made history as the first man or woman from Kazakhstan to ascend to the No. 1 ranking in singles or doubles.

During her time in New York, the 27-year-old was presented with the Chris Evert WTA World No. 1 Trophy to celebrate her historic achievement.

Elena Rybakina

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Overall, it proved to be a successful two weeks for Rybakina during the US Open. In addition to lifting the title, she also secured qualification for the WTA Finals Indian Wells, returning in 2026 as defending champion and marking the fourth consecutive season she will contest the prestigious tournament.

Click here to read more on how Rybakina captured the PIF WTA World No. 1 Singles Ranking and here on her WTA Finals qualification.

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