Defending WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina becomes first singles qualifier

Rybakina is set to make her fourth consecutive appearance at the season-ending WTA Finals in Indian Wells

Newly crowned US Open champion enjoyed an undefeated WTA Finals triumph in 2025

Will bid to be first player to defend the WTA Finals crown since Serena Williams from 2012 to 2014



ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA -- The WTA announced on Monday defending champion Elena Rybakina has become the first singles player to secure her place at the WTA Finals Indian Wells.

Rybakina, who today begins her reign as the new singles PIF WTA World No. 1, is set to make her fourth consecutive appearance on tennis’ ultimate stage and returns to the WTA Finals following her undefeated triumph in 2025.

The 27-year-old, from Kazakhstan, is now bidding to become the first player to defend the WTA Finals title since Serena Williams’ three-peat from 2012 to 2014.

Rybakina joins three doubles teams who have already secured qualification for the WTA Finals Indian Wells, in the form of Katerina Siniakova & Taylor Townsend, Gabriela Dabrowski & Luisa Stefani and Anna Danilina & Aleksandra Krunic.

Having been the eighth and final qualifier in 2025, Elena Rybakina’s dominance across 2026 has ensured she is the first singles player to secure her place this season, having reached five finals.

She kicked off the year by winning the second Grand Slam of her career in Melbourne at the Australian Open followed by a clay-court title at the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in April. She added her third Grand Slam crown to her trophy cabinet over the weekend, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping three-set final at the US Open.

Rybakina has also posted consistently strong results at WTA 1000 tournaments, finishing runner-up at the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and the National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Toronto) in addition to a semifinal run at the Miami Open presented by Itaú.

The WTA Finals Indian Wells features the Top 8 singles player and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No. 8 to No. 20).

This showcases the world’s best singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. The prestigious season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, delivering an unrivalled fan experience that blends sport, entertainment, and culture.

Tickets are available here for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, one of the sport's premier destinations and tournament locations.