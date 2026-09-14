US Open champion Rybakina makes media rounds on morning shows

Elena Rybakina was a busy woman two days after winning the US Open, her third career major.

The new World No. 1, who also become the first player to qualify for the year-end WTA Finals at Indian Wells, made the media rounds on Monday, visiting the sets of "Today" on NBC and "CBS Mornings."

With both the US Open and WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz World No. 1 trophies in hand, Rybakina discussed what it took to beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final, what was going through her mind when the match was over and what her title means for Kazakhstan, among other topics.

"There's so many thoughts coming through the head," Rybakina told "CBS Mornings" in regard to the nerves and tension at play in a final. "But honestly, I'm sometimes trying to zone out and just focus on each movement I have to do. Like if it's my serve, I'm just counting in my head, because it's also all about the timing.

"Just focus on these little details, and not focus too much ahead about the rally. Just one point at a time."

Rybakina certainly did an excellent job staying within herself, and not being phased by the moment, in her last three matches in New York. She came from a set down to beat Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals, securing the No. 1 ranking in the process, and then came from behind again to beat Coco Gauff, who was arguably the hottest player in the world coming into the match.

The final against Sabalenka was another three-setter, and just as she did in their Australian Open final, Rybakina dropped the second before bearing down and taking the decider.

Plenty of season remains, including the Asian Swing and the WTA Finals, where Rybakina will look to repeat as champion. But with major titles in Melbourne, Wimbledon and New York under her belt, Rybakina can't help but admit that the career Grand Slam is very much on her radar.

"It would mean everything to me, because I think it's such an achievement if you manage to win all four Grand Slams on the different surfaces," she told "CBS Mornings." "Yeah, that's definitely my next goal, and that's what I'm going to try to do with my team."

Rybakina is next scheduled to play the WTA 1000 China Open, in Beijing, beginning on Sept. 30.