Week in Review: Jovic goes back to back and a first-time champion

The Hard-Court Swing officially came to a close this past week with a pair of tournaments in Guadalajara and Sao Paulo.

In Mexico, we saw one of the brightest young stars on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz go back to back. And in Brazil, we were treated to a first-time champion.

Here's everything you need to know about what went down on tour last week.

Star of the Week

Iva Jovic

Make it two for two for Iva Jovic, who won her second consecutive title in Guadalajara. This tournament was the site of her breakthrough last year, as a 17 year old, and she doubled down this past week with a dominant performance. Jovic didn't drop a set all week, beating tough opponents in Zeynep Sonmez, Magdalena Frech and Cristina Bucsa before rolling past Peyton Stearns 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

She now owns a perfect 9-0 record at the tournament.

With the result, Jovic rose three spots in the PIF WTA Rankings to No. 13, a new career high.

Champions Reel: How Iva Jovic won Guadalajara 2026

Breakthrough of the Week

Kaitlin Quevedo

In just her eighth main-draw appearance, Kaitlin Quevedo won her first career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title at the SP Open. The 20-year-old Spaniard breezed in her first three matches, then needed to gut out a pair of three-setters to secure the title. In the final, which was delayed a day by rain, Quevedo came from a set down to beat Nadia Podoroska 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The title comes just eight months after Quevedo made her tour-level debut, in Auckland. She's now back into the Top 100 of the PIF WTA Rankings at No. 73.

Champions Reel: How Kaitlin Quevedo won Sao Paulo 2026

Best Match of the Week

Liudmila Samsonova d. Kayla Day, Guadalajara Round of 16

Trailing 4-0 in the third set, Kayla Day rallied to force a decisive tiebreaker, the second of the match. Liudmila Samsonova prevailed in the breaker, just as she did in the first set, to escape with the 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (5) win.

Samsonova survives late Day comeback to reach Guadalajara quarterfinals

Best Comeback of the Week

Eva Lys d. Gabriela Ce, Sao Paulo Round of 32

Talk about a marathon, with every twist and turn you can think of. After taking the first set 6-1, Eva Lys had Gabriela Ce on the brink, leading 3-0 and 5-3 in the second before letting it slip away. Then the rains came, postponing the match at 2-2 in the decider.

The following day, Lys found herself on the brink, trailing 5-3 in the third. But the German took the next four games to win the match 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 in 2 hours and 33 minutes (not including the countless hours spent waiting).

Lys survives Ce from 5-3 down in decider in two-day Sao Paulo rollercoaster

Biggest Upset of the Week

Liudmila Samsonova d. Marta Kostyuk, Guadalajara quarterfinals

This is a tricky one. Was it really an upset? Samsonova is a former World No. 12, and she actually came into this match leading the head-to-head against Marta Kostyuk 4-0.

But considering that Samsonova had fallen to No. 50 in the world, and how remarkably well Kostyuk has been playing all season, it certainly qualifies. Samsonova improved to 5-0 against Kostyuk, coming from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. It was Samsonova's first Top 10 win since June 2025.

After Kostyuk's loss, she announced on social media that she would miss the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinals to give her injured wrist more time to recover.

Samsonova stays perfect vs. Kostyuk after Guadalajara escape

Best Shot of the Week

Peyton Stearns' forehand winner

After a long rally between Samsonova and Stearns, with neither player moving much from their positions behind the baseline, Samsonova found the angle and pushed Stearns to the corner. Stearns reacted quickly and countered with a superb forehand winner.

Stearns cracks 'absolutely brilliant' forehand on way to Guadalajara victory

First of the Week

Vendula Valdmannova is on the board

Czechia's Vendula Valdmannova, 18, won the first tour-level match of her career, coming from a set down to beat Laura Pigossi 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 in Sao Paulo. She lost her next match to Anna Blinkova.

Biggest Off-Court News of the Week

The WTA Finals' next chapter

The WTA Finals is Charlotte bound! Following this year's edition of the year-end tournament, at Indian Wells, the Finals will head to Charlotte from 2027-29.

The culmination of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season, the Finals will be held at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

Best Social Moment of the Week

Rybakina makes the rounds

Fresh off winning the US Open and becoming the new World No. 1, Elena Rybakina stayed in New York City to do the morning show circuit, appearing as a guest on NBC's "Today" and "CBS Mornings."