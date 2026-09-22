Anisimova pulls out of Singapore with left wrist injury

No. 2 seed Amanda Anisimova withdrew from the Singapore Tennis Open on Tuesday because of a left wrist injury.

The world No. 11 received a first-round bye at the WTA 500 event and was due to face Australia's Talia Gibson in the second round. Lucky loser Viktoria Morvayova will take Anisimova's place in the draw and now face Gibson.

Anisimova's most recent match came at last month's US Open, where she lost to Anastasia Potapova in the third round. The 25-year-old American has compiled a 22-12 record on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this season.

Anisimova was seeking her first title of the season and her first since last year's Asian swing, when she won the Beijing title.

In other results Tuesday, No. 8 seed Donna Vekic was eliminated by China's Xinyu Wang 6-1, 6-2. Wang recorded her second consecutive victory over Vekic to level their head-to-head record at 2-2.

Got the job done in impressive fashion 🎾



Xinyu Wang gets the win beating Vekic 6-1, 6-2 in Singapore.#SgTennisOpen pic.twitter.com/XxfRxJDvpU — wta (@WTA) September 22, 2026

American Alycia Parks defeated lucky loser Mei Yamaguchi 6-4, 6-3 to reach the round of 16. Tatiana Prozorova also advanced with a 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory over Sofia Costoulas, while Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova defeated Vivian Wolff 6-1, 7-6 (5).