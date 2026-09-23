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Match Reaction

Spain, Czechia advance to Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

Author: Brad Kallet
Match Reaction
2m read 23 Sep 2026 4h ago
cristina bucsa sara sarribes tormo billie jean king cup 2026
Photo by CN-STR / AFP via Getty Imagesi

The first Billie Jean King Cup semifinal is set.

Spain will play Czechia for a spot in the final after both countries won their respective quarterfinal matches.

Czechia opened up play with a sweep of Great Britain, behind wins by Marie Bouzkova and Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova. Bouzkova had her hands full in the opening match against Sonay Kartal, taking the first-set tiebreaker and then the decider to pull out the 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 win. Noskova had a more straightforward path in the second match, beating Katie Boulter 6-2, 7-6 (3).

The dynamic doubles team of Karolina Muchova and Katerina Siniakova was slated to play Jodie Anna Burrage and Harriet Dart, should a rubber be needed, but the 2-0 result negated it.

The second quarterfinal did require the doubles decider. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro's 6-2, 6-2 win over World No. 384 Sonja Zhiyenbayeva gave Spain the early advantage, but Kazakhstan leveled the tie after Yulia Putintseva upset Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Spain clinched the tie with Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo's 6-2, 7-5 win over Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva.

Kazakhstan was playing without World No. 1 Elena Rybakina, who announced earlier this week that she was skipping the quarterfinals to get some much-needed recovery time.

"I have to announce that I won't be able to participate in Billie Jean King Cup this year," the US Open champion wrote in an Instagram story. "Am very sad to miss Shenzhen, such a nice place with an amazing crowd 🫶. Last month has been tough for my body and I will need to recover and be at my best to compete again. I wish girls good luck. 💪🏻 Alga 🇰🇿"

In the other two quarterfinals in Shenzhen, Belgium will play Ukraine and home nation China will play two-time defending champion Italy. Both ties will be played on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The Czechia-Spain semifinal will take place on Friday, Sept. 25, and the second semifinal will be played the following day.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27.

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