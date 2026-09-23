Andreeva, Fernandez to resume rivalry in Singapore quarterfinals

No. 1 seed Mirra Andreeva and No. 6 seed Leylah Fernandez will square off for the third time this season, and fifth time overall, in the Singapore Tennis Open quarterfinals after both advanced in straight sets on Wednesday.

Roland Garros champion Andreeva, who received a first-round bye, opened her tournament campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich in 1 hour and 12 minutes. Fernandez followed her on Center Court to defeat Alycia Parks 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour and 30 minutes.

How do Andreeva and Fernandez match up?

Their rivalry dates back to 2023, and is currently all square at 2-2 -- though Fernandez leads 2-0 on hard courts. Andreeva's maiden tour-level win came against the Canadian at Madrid 2023, the first step on what would become a breakout run to the fourth round in the week she turned 16 years old. Fernandez gained her revenge five months later in the Hong Kong second round, going on to collect the third of her five career titles to date.

The pair did not meet again for another three years. Once again, Andreeva was victorious in Madrid, winning their quarterfinal this year 7-6(1), 6-3. Fernandez struck back in August, triumphing 6-1, 6-4 in front of her home fans in the Toronto third round.

Their history gives the surface advantage to Fernandez, but Andreeva certainly has the edge in form. Not only has she become a Grand Slam champion for the first time in 2026, but her 45-14 season record also includes two further titles in Adelaide and Linz. Only three players have lifted three trophies this year so far -- Andreeva, World No. 1 Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.

Fernandez's upset of Andreeva in Toronto is her sole Top 10 win of the season to date, and one of her rare bright spots. The 24-year-old still has a negative win-loss ratio in 2026 of 19-22 (19-21 at tour level), and she has not made a semifinal since Hong Kong at the end of 2025.

How did Andreeva and Fernandez set their latest meeting?

Both seeded players delivered solid performances against hard-hitting but inconsistent opponents, keeping their noses in front and efficiently snuffing out any brief hints of momentum switching away from them.

Andreeva, playing her first match since missing two match points against Coco Gauff in the US Open quarterfinals, won 72% of her own first-serve points and 68% of Sasnovich's second-serve points. The 18-year-old wowed the crowd with a succession of her signature down-the-line backhands and an exquisite sliced backhand pass to break for 4-1 in the first set. Sasnovich had her share of terrific winners as well, particularly the forehand angles she found en route to breaking Andreeva's serve for a second time for 1-1 in the second set. But both times the World No. 132 captured the Andreeva delivery, she followed it with an error-strewn service game of her own to hand the advantage straight back.

"I haven't played [Sasnovich] in two years, so I didn't really know what to expect," Andreeva said in her on-court interview. "I haven't seen her play recently so I'm super happy I was able to stay focused and keep playing my game. Sometimes the shots she was playing they were unbelievable, so all credits to her, it was not an easy first match for me."

Fernandez passes Parks test in Singapore; sets Andreeva meeting next

Fernandez had lost to Parks in two of their three previous encounters, including in this year's Roland Garros first round. But the Canadian needed to find just six outright winners to level their head-to-head as Parks buried herself with 41 unforced errors in 19 games, several of which came in an extraordinary 15-point run for Fernandez as she built a 5-1 first-set lead. Though Fernandez wobbled when it came to closing out the opener, the former US Open runner-up managed to find an ace on her third set point, then rolled through the second set.

"Alycia's a tough opponent to play against," Fernandez said afterwards. "She doesn't give you a lot of rhythm, hits the ball super hard."