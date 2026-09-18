Rybakina to miss Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinals in Shenzhen

New World No. 1 Elena Rybakina will miss next week's Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinal against Spain, she announced on social media.

"I have to announce that I won't be able to participate in Billie Jean King Cup this year," she wrote in an Instagram story. "Am very sad to miss Shenzhen, such a nice place with an amazing crowd 🫶. Last month has been tough for my body and I will need to recover and be at my best to compete again. I wish girls good luck. 💪🏻 Alga 🇰🇿"

On Aug. 20, Rybakina was forced to retire from her quarterfinal match in Cincinnati after suffering a left ankle injury, and the US Open briefly appeared to be in question.

She didn't play for a week afterward, and found it painful to walk. But she managed to recover by the start of the US Open, just 12 days later, and proceeded to win seven matches to secure the No. 1 ranking and take home her third career major.

The last three matches in New York were grueling three-setters, including back-to-back come-from-behind wins against Zheng Qinwen and Coco Gauff. Rybakina then clinched the US Open with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win over Aryna Sabalenka in the final, in a rematch of their Australian Open final at the start of the year.

Rybakina, who also clinched a spot in the year-end WTA Finals with her US Open title, is scheduled to play the back-to-back WTA 1000 tournaments in Beijing and Wuhan, beginning at the end of the month.

Without Rybakina, Kazakhstan's roster in the Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinal will consist of Yulia Putintseva, Sonja Zhiyenbayeva, Zhibek Kulambayeva and Anna Danilina. They'll play a Spain team featuring Cristina Bucsa, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Kaitlin Quevedo, Marina Bassols Ribera and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The other quarterfinal matchups, the first of which will take place on Sept. 22 in Shenzhen, will pit Italy against China, Ukraine against Belgium and Czechia against Great Britain. Ukraine will be without Marta Kostyuk, who withdrew to give her injured wrist more time to recover.

Italy, led by WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz veterans Jasmine Paolini and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, is the defending Billie Jean King Cup champions.