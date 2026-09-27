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Match Reaction

Birrell wins first WTA Tour singles title in all-Australian final

Match Reaction
1m read 27 Sep 2026 11h ago
Kimberly Birrell, Seoul 2026

Kimberly Birrell had reached two previous singles finals on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz but came up short on both occasions. On Sunday, the 28-year-old Australian finally claimed her first WTA Tour-level singles title, defeating compatriot Maya Joint in straight sets in the first all-Australian singles final on the tour since 2017.

In the first tour-level meeting between the pair, Joint made a fast start, earning an early break to take a 2-0 lead. Birrell quickly turned the match around, breaking twice to take the first set 6-4.

After the pair exchanged breaks early in the second set, Birrell secured another break to move ahead and then broke Joint once more in the final game to seal a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 1 hour, 23 minutes.

Joint struggled with her consistency, finishing with 41 unforced errors and 12 winners. Birrell, meanwhile, recorded 10 winners and 21 unforced errors. She converted six of her 10 break points, while Joint converted three of the six opportunities she earned.

With the win, Birrell, currently ranked No. 60 in the WTA PIF Rankings, is projected to make her Top 50 debut in the new rankings tomorrow.

WTA Staff

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