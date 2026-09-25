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Tournament News

Pegula, defending champion Anisimova pull out of China Open with injuries

Author: Cole Bambini
Tournament News
1m read 25 Sep 2026 20h ago
Jessica Pegula, China Open Day 11
Jimmie48/WTA

BEIJING -- World No. 3 Jessica Pegula and defending champion Amanda Anisimova have withdrawn from the upcoming 2026 China Open in Beijing, citing ongoing injuries.

In addition, World No. 10 Marta Kostyuk and No. 15 Sorana Cirstea are also out of the event.

The World No. 11 Anisimova has been dealing with a left wrist injury that forced her to pull out of the ongoing Singapore Tennis Open. As for Pegula, her injury was unspecified, but she similarly withdrew from Singapore ahead of the tournament. 

After their withdrawals from Singapore, Beijing was expected to be their first appearances since the US Open, where Pegula advanced to the final four while Anisimova exited in the third round. Kostyuk played in Guadalajara following the US Open, while Cirstea has not competed since New York. 

“I’m so sad not to be in Beijing this year, but I need to focus on recovering from an injury," Anisimova said in a statement. "The fans in Beijing always give amazing support, so I can’t wait to be back next year.”

Last year in Beijing, Anisimova won her second career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz 1000 title to become the third American to hoist the China Open trophy. She defeated Linda Noskova, who edged out Pegula reached the semifinals in a tight three-set thriller. 

On her way to the final, Anisimova also defeated Katie Boulter, Zhang Shaui, Karolina Muchova, Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff, earning three top 15 wins at the time. 

Anisimova, Pegula, Kostyuk and Cirstea join Madison Keys (abdominal injury), McCartney Kessler (hip), Zhang (change of schedule), Karolina Pliskova (back), Emma Raducanu (leg) and Hanne Vandewinkel (illness) as pre-tournament singles withdrawals in Beijing. 

The China Open main draw will begin Wednesday, Sept. 30, with qualifying held on Sept. 28-29. The tournament features a 96-player singles field and is the second-to-last WTA 1000 of the season.

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