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Social Buzz

Photos: WTA stars take to the red carpet in Beijing

Author: Brad Kallet
Social Buzz
4m read 29 Sep 2026 5h ago
Eva_Lys_Iva_Jovic_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_4107
Jimmie48/WTA

First-round action at the China Open is set to begin on Wednesday. But before the second-to-last WTA 1000 tournament of the season gets underway, WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars had the opportunity to relax, have fun and mingle at the player party in Beijing.

Here are some of the exclusive red-carpet shots from the event.

Coco Gauff
2024 China Open champion Coco Gauff

Jimmie48/WTA

Gauff, who won this tournament in 2024, has a career record of 14-2 in Beijing.

Elina Svitolina
Elina_Svitolina_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_4656

Jimmie48/WTA

This will be Svitolina's eighth China Open appearance, though she hasn't played the event since 2019.

Iva Jovic and Eva Lys
Eva_Lys_Iva_Jovic_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_4107

Jimmie48/WTA

Lys beat Jovic and Elena Rybakina in Beijing last year en route to the quarterfinals. Lys will play 16-year-old Sun Xinran in the first round. Jovic, seeded 10th, has a bye into the second round.

Mirra Andreeva
Mirra_Andreeva_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_3992

Jimmie48/WTA

This will be Andreeva's fourth appearance in Beijing. She lost to Sonay Kartal in the Round of 16 last year.

Naomi Osaka
Naomi_Osaka_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_3742A

Jimmie48/WTA

Osaka, seeded 12th, won this tournament back in 2019. She came from a set down to beat Ashleigh Barty in that final.

Donna Vekic
Donna_Vekic_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_4459

Jimmie48/WTA

In seven career appearances in Beijing, Donna Vekic has never been past the Round of 16. Seeded 30th, she'll play either Alycia Parks or Zhu Lin in the second round.

Katerina Siniakova
Katerina_Siniakova_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_4824

Jimmie48/WTA

Siniakova and Zhang Shuai are the top seeds in the doubles draw. In singles, Siniakova will play Magda Linette in the first round.

Sara Bejlek
Sara_Bejlek_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_3580A

Jimmie48/WTA

Bejlek will be making her China Open debut. Seeded 20th, she'll play either Zeynep Sonmez or Maddison Inglis in the second round. 

Alina Korneeva
Alina_Korneeva_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_4530

Jimmie48/WTA

Korneeva was set to make her China Open debut, but unfortunately was forced to withdraw due to a thigh injury.

Ann Li
Ann_Li_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_4865

Jimmie48/WTA

Li made her China Open debut last year, losing to Camila Osorio in the first round. Seeded 21st, she'll play either Ashlyn Krueger or Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Maria Sakkari
Maria_Sakkari_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_4477

Jimmie48/WTA

Sakkari's best result in Beijing was a run to the quarterfinals in 2023. She'll play either Storm Hunter or Lin Yu Jun in the second round.

Belinda Bencic
Belinda_Bencic_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_4319

Jimmie48/WTA

Bencic has played Beijing six times since 2014, though she's never been past the Round of 16. Seeded ninth, she'll play either Anastasia Zakharova or Shao Yushan in the second round.

Diana Shnaider
Diana_Shnaider_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_3941

Jimmie48/WTA

This will be Shnaider's third career appearance in Beijing. She'll play either Janice Tjen or Anhelina Kalinina in the second round.

Liudmila Samsonova
Liudmila_Samsonova_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_3432A

Jimmie48/WTA

Samsonova had a remarkable debut run in Beijing in 2023, beating Parks, Petra Kvitova, Marta Kostyuk, Jelena Ostapenko and Rybakina to reach the final, which she lost to Iga Swiatek. She dropped her opening matches in each of the ensuing two years.

Seeded 29th, she'll play either Bai Zhuoxuan or Linda Fruhvirtova in the second round.

Clara Tauson
Clara_Tauson_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_4019

Jimmie48/WTA

Tauson lost to Sonmez in the first round of the China Open last year. Seeded 32nd, she'll play either Mayar Sherif or Polina Kudermetova in the second round.

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