Photos: WTA stars take to the red carpet in Beijing

First-round action at the China Open is set to begin on Wednesday. But before the second-to-last WTA 1000 tournament of the season gets underway, WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars had the opportunity to relax, have fun and mingle at the player party in Beijing.

Here are some of the exclusive red-carpet shots from the event.

Coco Gauff

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Gauff, who won this tournament in 2024, has a career record of 14-2 in Beijing.

Elina Svitolina

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This will be Svitolina's eighth China Open appearance, though she hasn't played the event since 2019.

Iva Jovic and Eva Lys

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Lys beat Jovic and Elena Rybakina in Beijing last year en route to the quarterfinals. Lys will play 16-year-old Sun Xinran in the first round. Jovic, seeded 10th, has a bye into the second round.

Mirra Andreeva

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This will be Andreeva's fourth appearance in Beijing. She lost to Sonay Kartal in the Round of 16 last year.

Naomi Osaka

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Osaka, seeded 12th, won this tournament back in 2019. She came from a set down to beat Ashleigh Barty in that final.

Donna Vekic

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In seven career appearances in Beijing, Donna Vekic has never been past the Round of 16. Seeded 30th, she'll play either Alycia Parks or Zhu Lin in the second round.

Katerina Siniakova

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Siniakova and Zhang Shuai are the top seeds in the doubles draw. In singles, Siniakova will play Magda Linette in the first round.

Sara Bejlek

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Bejlek will be making her China Open debut. Seeded 20th, she'll play either Zeynep Sonmez or Maddison Inglis in the second round.

Alina Korneeva

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Korneeva was set to make her China Open debut, but unfortunately was forced to withdraw due to a thigh injury.

Ann Li

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Li made her China Open debut last year, losing to Camila Osorio in the first round. Seeded 21st, she'll play either Ashlyn Krueger or Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Maria Sakkari

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Sakkari's best result in Beijing was a run to the quarterfinals in 2023. She'll play either Storm Hunter or Lin Yu Jun in the second round.

Belinda Bencic

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Bencic has played Beijing six times since 2014, though she's never been past the Round of 16. Seeded ninth, she'll play either Anastasia Zakharova or Shao Yushan in the second round.

Diana Shnaider

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This will be Shnaider's third career appearance in Beijing. She'll play either Janice Tjen or Anhelina Kalinina in the second round.

Liudmila Samsonova

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Samsonova had a remarkable debut run in Beijing in 2023, beating Parks, Petra Kvitova, Marta Kostyuk, Jelena Ostapenko and Rybakina to reach the final, which she lost to Iga Swiatek. She dropped her opening matches in each of the ensuing two years.

Seeded 29th, she'll play either Bai Zhuoxuan or Linda Fruhvirtova in the second round.

Clara Tauson

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Tauson lost to Sonmez in the first round of the China Open last year. Seeded 32nd, she'll play either Mayar Sherif or Polina Kudermetova in the second round.