Beijing draw: Past champions Swiatek, Gauff could meet in China Open quarters

BEIJING -- The 2026 China Open draw is set.

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina headlines the 96-player singles field as the top seed, followed by Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva, all of whom lead a quarter of the draw. Beijing is the final WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz 1000 event of that size this season.

Gauff (2024) is one of three past champions to return to the Chinese capital, joining Iga Swiatek (2023) and Naomi Osaka (2019).

With main draw play beginning Wednesday, September 30, here is a full breakdown of each quarter of the draw, including first-round matches to keep an eye on, potential quarterfinal showdowns. To see the full draw, click here.

Note: Qualifying will finish on Tuesday, September 29. More first-round matches will be confirmed then.

First quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

[WC] Zheng Qinwen vs. Qualifier (TBD): While Zheng's opponent will be determined after qualifying, seeing how Zheng plans to continue the stretch of strong play from the US Open will be something to watch. After a first-round qualifying exit in Toronto, Zheng went back to the practice court in an intense training program that fueled her US Open quarterfinal run.

Additional first-round matches: Yuliia Starodubtseva vs. Alina Charaeva; Aoi Ito vs. Kimberly Birrell; [WC] Shao Yushan vs. Anastasia Zakharova; Sofia Kenin vs. Ashlyn Krueger; Magda Linette vs. Katerina Siniakova

Byes: [1] Elena Rybakina, [6] Elina Svitolina, [9] Belinda Bencic, [15] Anna Kalinskaya, [18] Marie Bouzkova, [21] Ann Li, [25] Maria Sakkari, [31] Wang Xinyu

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[1] Elena Rybakina vs. [9] Belinda Bencic: The newly crowned US Open champion and World No. 1 Rybakina could be in line for another strong tournament in Beijing. She took some well-deserved time off after New York and should she reach the final eight, Bencic could be her opponent. The Swiss is seeking a strong bounce back after a first-round New York exit, and leads the head-to-head 2-1.

Second quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

Paula Badosa vs. Daria Kasatkina: This is a rematch of one of the most unique matches from this year's US Open, where it took Paula Badosa two days and nine match points to defeat Kasatkina in New York's second round. After rain washed out play, Badosa had to come back the next day to fend off Kasatkina, who will look to exact revenge for the defeat with a matchup with Jelena Ostapenko on the line.

Additional first-round matches: Lanlana Tararudee vs. Camila Osorio; Eva Lys vs. Sun Xinran [WC]; Alycia Parks vs. [WC] Zhu Lin; [WC] Gao Xinyu vs. Panna Udvardy;

Byes: [3] Coco Gauff, [8] Iga Swiatek, [10] Iva Jovic, [13] Elise Mertens, [23] Leylah Fernandez, [24] Jelena Ostapenko, [27] Cristina Bucsa, [30] Donna Vekic

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[3] Coco Gauff vs. [8] Iga Swiatek: A quarterfinal battle of previous winners could be on the docket in Beijing as Gauff and Swiatek top the second quarter of the draw. Should this matchup play out, it would be the 17th chapter of this rivalry with Swiatek leading 11-5 though Gauff won the lone meeting in 2026 in straight sets at the United Cup.

Third quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs. Lilli Tagger: Ruse and Tagger will square off for the first time in their careers, but what makes this matchup interesting is who awaits. Noskova, fresh off a quarterfinal run in New York to end her summer, awaits either Ruse or Tagger who could play spoiler in the second round. Noskova was last year's finalist.

Additional notable first-round matches: Viktorija Golubic vs. Alina Korneeva; Janice Tjen vs. Anhelina Kalinina; Taylah Preston vs. Tamara Korpatsch; Mayar Sherif vs. Polina Kudermetova; Oleksandra Oliynykova vs. Yuan Yue [WC]

Byes: [4] Mirra Andreeva, [5] Linda Noskova, [11] Diana Shnaider, [14] Jasmine Paolini, [19] Ekaterina Alexandrova, [22] Diane Parry, [28] Peyton Stearns, [32] Clara Tauson

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[4] Mirra Andreeva vs. [5] Linda Noskova: The top two seeds in the third quarter could encounter one another in the elite eight. Andreeva and Noskova have played six times previously, with Andreeva holding the slight 4-2 edge. Most recently, Andreeva prevailed in a tight 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win in Brisbane eight months ago.

@iga_swiatek in Beijing 🤗

Welcome back, 2023 China Open champion ⭐️ Can't wait to see her shine this year!#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/heTbFmlfBL — China Open (@ChinaOpen) September 27, 2026

Fourth quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

Maya Joint vs. Sinja Kraus: Fresh off a run to the final in Seoul, Joint is eyeing to end her up-and-down 2026 season on a strong note. The Australian found a much needed result in the Korean capital and will be put to the test against Kraus, who enters off a semifinal run at the Porto 125.

Additional notable first-round matches: Darja Vidmanova vs. Maria Timofeeva; Caty McNally vs. Dayana Yastremska; Petra Marcinko vs. Magdalena Frech; Anna Bondar vs. Renata Zarazua

Byes: [2] Aryna Sabalenka, [7] Karolina Muchova, [12] Naomi Osaka, [16] Anastasia Potapova, [17] Maja Chwalinska, [20] Sara Bejlek, [26] Nikola Bartunkova, [29] Liudmila Samsonova

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[2] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [12] Naomi Osaka: If this matchup unfolds, it would be the fifth time in 2026 that the two rivals would have faced. Sabalenka holds a slim 3-2 advantage in the head to head, but Osaka, a past champion of Beijing, won the last meeting at Wimbledon to halt a three-match losing streak to the former No. 1