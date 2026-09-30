The top quotes from Beijing media day: 'Y'all are going to be like 'What?''

BEIJING -- Media days at the China Open are in the books.

Over the last few days, Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen, Coco Gauff were among the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars to partake in the media festivities.

From those media sessions, we're round out the top quotes, and here's the best of the best from Beijing.

Aryna Sabalenka

The best:

" To walk on the runway, you have to practice. I was so tight. I had to message a bit all of my model friends. I am like, 'Okay, girls, put me in one message all of your experience throughout your whole life. I have to do it well.' " Aryna Sabalenka on walking down the runway at Milan Fashion Week

Noteworthy

"I'm really excited to play the last, probably, three events of the year. At the US Open, it was kind of the moment when I started to feel healthier and stronger. I really enjoyed playing tennis. I got back to my mindset. Physically I got better."

Zheng Qinwen

The best

" To play in China is like playing the fifth Grand Slam for me. They are the same importance. Of course, I want to perform super well in front of my people. I have extra pressure, yes. At the same time, I also get extra support from all the fans, so I have nothing to complain. " Zheng Qinwen on competing on home soil

Noteworthy

"I congratulated her on her championship, and of course the championship last year, because these are really great achievements for the Chinese juniors. When I was a junior, I wasn't able to do that.

"The second thing is I told her after one or two years that I will see you more often on the tour. She is very talented. I hope that in China we can see more similar players to elevate Chinese tennis to a higher level." -- on 16-year-old junior No. 1 Sun Xinran, who won the US Open girls title

Coco Gauff

The best

" I did something exciting that I want to talk about but I can't yet. Y'all are going to be like 'What?' when it happens. That's all I can say. I shouldn't have said anything, but I'm just really excited (laughing). " Coco Gauff teasing something buzzworthy

Noteworthy

"Playing here in China is such a unique experience because I feel in Asia, there's so much history here in China, so much culture here. Especially being from the U.S. -- I think obviously we're old -- but China's a really old country.

"I think it's really cool to experience things like going to the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, feeling the history there. I'm someone who enjoys learning about that."

Sun Xinran

The best

" Losing finals at French Open and Wimbledon was really tough for me, and I was really sad after that. After, I talked with my coach and we were talking about what happened in the final, and what we need to change with US Open coming up. Again, I got into the final. That was really a surprise for me, and this time we just prepared good, we focused on our tactic and just didn't think about losing now. We really did it, and I'm so happy. " Sun Xinran on winning US Open junior title after defeats at Roland Garros and Wimbledon

Noteworthy

"[Zheng] was down in the score, and she just fought, and she won that match. [The next match] she did the same. I just think her mentality is so good, and I want to be that player to fight, even if I have 0-5 down or set for the opponent." -- on her idol Zheng defeating Emma Navarro and Angelique Kerber at the 2024 Olympics