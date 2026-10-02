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Match Reaction

By the numbers: Sabalenka overwhelms Zarazua with 36 winners in Beijing opener

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
2m read 02 Oct 2026 6h ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Beijing 2026

Playing her first match since the US Open final, Aryna Sabalenka delivered a statement performance in her Beijing opener Friday, defeating Renata Zarazua 6-1, 6-3 in 62 minutes to reach the third round.

Beijing: Scores | Order of play | Draws

In a victory that saw the World No. 2 finish with 36 winners, two more than Zarazua's total points won (34), Sabalenka had plenty to like about her effort.

"I'm definitely happy with the level I played at," Sabalenka told reporters. "Not much to complain about. Happy with the focus, happy physically and with the performance. Happy to be through."

Sabalenka improved to 2-0 against Zarazua at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level. Notably, the last time she defeated Zarazua, in Brisbane last year, she went on to win the tournament. That could be an encouraging sign for Sabalenka, who has reached the quarterfinals in Beijing three times but never advanced further.

There is still plenty of tennis left to be played, but the early returns were promising.

Sabalenka raced to a fast start, breaking for 2-0 with a forehand return winner before breaking again for 5-1 with another forehand return winner. A backhand winner gave her set point, and she followed with a forehand passing shot to close out the opening set in 31 minutes.

After Zarazua held serve to begin the second, Sabalenka won the next 12 points for a 3-1 lead. Zarazua stayed within striking distance, but Sabalenka produced a love hold featuring four winners, including three aces, in the penultimate game before breaking serve one final time to complete the straight-sets victory.

Here are the numbers to know following Sabalenka's return to the court.

3: First-serve points lost. Sabalenka won 22 of 25 first-serve points, an 88% success rate. She also won 10 of 14 second-serve points (71%).

11: Aces. The former World No. 1 delivered a dominant all-around serving performance, recording 11 aces and not facing a single break point.

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82.7: Win rate in China. Sabalenka improved to 43-9 record at WTA events in China, excluding team competitions. Only Coco Gauff (88.0%), Serena Williams (83.3%) and Iga Swiatek (83.3%) own higher winning percentages.

83.9: Winning percentage in 2026. Sabalenka has the highest win rate on tour this season with her 47-9 record. Karolina Muchova is second at 40-10 (80.0%).

99: Winners-to-unforced errors differential at WTA 1000s. After finishing plus-22 on Friday, Sabalenka owns the best differential on tour this season. Clara Tauson is next at plus-22.

What's next

Sabalenka will face No. 26 seed Nikola Bartunkova in the third round after the young Czech defeated Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-2 on Friday. Sabalenka won their only previous meeting, rallying from 6-2, 4-0 down in the Berlin quarterfinals earlier this season.

Sabalenka rallies from 6-2, 4-0 down against Bartunkova to make Berlin semis

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