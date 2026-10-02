Vote: What was the best shot of the week in Beijing?

It was a short week, with the China Open in Beijing not getting underway until Wednesday. But with a stacked 96-player draw, there was no shortage of matches -- and no shortage of incredible shots.

We've combed through the early rounds in Beijing and picked our five favorite shots. Which do you think was the best? Check them out below, and vote for your WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz shot of the week at the bottom.

Sara Bejlek's running forehand crosscourt lob

Sara Bejlek was a human highlight reel in her Beijing debut. Leading 4-2 in the first set, she hit a running forehand crosscourt lob that landed just inside the baseline.

Then in the first point of the second set, after a lengthy rally, she hit a drop shot to force Maddison Inglis in. After Inglis dumped it back over the net, Bejlek put her away with the forehand winner.

Bejlek won the match 6-3, 7-5.

Hot shots: Moments of brilliance propel Bejlek past Inglis in Beijing

Karolina Muchova's 360-degree pickup and pass

Karolina Muchova routinely pulls off shots that we've never seen before. She did it again on Friday, against Katie Boulter.

At 3-all in the first-set tiebreaker, Boulter returned Muchova's serve just beyond the baseline. The Wimbledon runner-up responded with an improbable 360-degree spinning pickup. Boulter got to it and beautifully flicked it toward the sideline. Muchova read it, shuffled to the alley and won the point with a perfectly-angled pass.

Muchova won the tiebreaker and rolled in the second set for the 7-6 (3), 6-1 win.

'Say what?!' Muchova pulls off 360-degree pickup and pass in Beijing

Linda Noskova's pinpoint lobs

While we're on the subject of Czech shot-makers, Linda Noskova showed off pinpoint precision against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. At 2-0, 15-all in the first set, Noskova hit a drop shot to bring Ruse in, then hit a lob on the short hop that sailed over her head and landed just in front of the line.

Later in the set, with Noskova leading 3-0, she hit a running forehand lob that floated just past Ruse's outstretched racquet.

Noskova went on to win 6-4, 6-1.

Hot shots: Two pinpoint half-volleyed lobs by Linda Noskova in Beijing

Ekaterina Alexandrova's forehand flicks at full stretch

Ekaterina Alexandrova had the touch on Friday against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

In the first game of the match, on ad point, Alexandrova flicked a crosscourt winner that snuck over the net. Later in the set, at 4-0, 30-15, she pulled it off again, a mirror image of the first winner.

Alexandrova won 6-1, 6-4.

Hot shots: Two magic forehand flicks by Ekaterina Alexandrova in Beijing

Sun Xinran's drop shot winner

Sun Xinran wasted little time showing fans why she's the junior World No. 1.

Leading Eva Lys 2-1 in the first set in her WTA debut, Sun ended a punishing 22-stroke rally with a drop shot winner, pulling the string after repeated blows from the baseline.

Three games later, the power was back on display. The US Open junior champion ended an even longer rally -- this one 23 shots -- with a backhand winner into the corner.

The 16-year-old was leading Lys 6-1, 3-0 when Lys retired with a foot injury.