Alexandra Eala steps out in Chanel at Paris Fashion Week

Alexandra Eala's star, and influence, continues to rise off the court, on all corners of the globe.

The most recent example was this week in France, where Eala attended the Chanel Spring/Summer 2027 show, part of Paris Fashion Week.

Eala, who won her first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title in Washington, D.C. this past summer, stepped out in a Chanel tweed jacket over a black shirt. Dark pants complemented the fit.

"It's so surreal to experience the collection, to experience Chanel in Paris," Eala told Vogue Philippines. "I wouldn't have had it any other way for my first show."

Eala's Paris Fashion Week debut comes a little under a month after appearing in several shows during New York Fashion Week. After the US Open, she attended the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2027 showcase, where she mingled with actress Amanda Seyfried, singer Lauryn Hill and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Eala was also spotted in the front row at Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2027 soiree, held at The Museum of Modern Art's Sculpture Garden, and closed out her Fashion Week festivities at Calvin Klein's exhibition.

"I love the twin dresses," the World No. 18 told Vogue of her favorite Chanel looks in Paris. "Very flowy. I feel like one was inspired by day, and the other by night. I also love the very structured dresses, very simple. So many details.

"I love how they blended simple silhouettes, details, and I think everything was very wearable. That's what stood out to me."

Eala's start to the Asian Swing didn't go as planned, losing to then-World No. 180 Tatiana Prozorova in her opening match in Singapore. Eala let a lead slip away in the 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 defeat, in a match that went over three hours.

She'll look to rebound next week in Wuhan, the final WTA 1000 tournament of the season. She's lost her opening matches in her two previous Wuhan appearances, first to Katerina Siniakova in 2024 and then to Moyuka Uchijima last year. This will be her first time playing the tournament as a direct entrant.