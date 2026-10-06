Week in review: Top seeds fall and a barrage of breakthroughs in Beijing

No lead was safe during the first week of the China Open.

The same could be said for the top two seeds and presumptive favorites.

We've also seen a trio of breakthroughs in Beijing, from players who could very well be contending for titles in the not-too-distant future (if not immediately).

As the 96-player draw has begun to whittle down to eight, there have been no shortage of compelling storylines and memorable moments, and more than a few plot twists. Before the second-to-last WTA 1000 tournament of 2026 heads toward its conclusion, we reflect on the notable happenings from an eventful first week of play.

Star of the Week

Alina Charaeva

Alina Charaeva's week looked to be over before it started, as she fell behind a set and a break to Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round. She fought her way back in that one, rallying for a 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 win in 3 hours and 12 minutes.

That alone would have been a career highlight, as it was her first WTA 1000 win. But she followed it up with the moment of her career, knocking off World No. 1 Elena Rybakina in the second round (much more on that below). She came from a set down in that match, too.

The World No. 118 carried that momentum into her third-round match, where she had a far easier time with Sonay Kartal 6-4, 6-1.

Regardless of how she fares in her next match and beyond, she'll make her debut in the Top 100 of the PIF WTA Rankings next week.

Beijing stunner: Charaeva spoils Rybakina's debut as World No. 1

Breakthrough of the Week

Sun Xinran

She only won two matches, but 16-year-old Sun Xinran made quite an impression in her WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz debut.

Playing in front of her home fans, the US Open girls' champion and junior World No. 1 took nine of 10 games from Eva Lys in her opener, before Lys retired with a foot injury.

In her next match, Sun upset 27th seed Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 7-5 to pick up the first Top 50 win of her young career. That set up a match against fourth-ranked Coco Gauff. Sun played her tough in the first set before Gauff pulled away for he 7-5, 6-1 win.

Hot shots: Sun Xinran, 16, thrills Beijing crowd with both power and touch

Afterwards, Gauff was very complimentary of the rising star.

"She's an incredible player," Gauff said. "I knew going in it was going to be a tough match. The junior career that she's had is incredible, and obviously she's going to do great at this level.

"I think this is the first of many matches on this court and many matches that we will play against each other. I'm looking forward to the future matchups we have."

Honorable mention: Nikola Bartunkova, who upset No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and is into her first career WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Biggest Upset of the Week

Alina Charaeva d. Elena Rybakina, second round

How big was this upset? Consider this: Only once before had a player lost her first match after securing the No. 1 ranking. Charaeva also became just the ninth player outside the Top 100 to beat a World No. 1, and the lowest-ranked player ever to beat a World No. 1 after being a set down.

It was just the 17th tour-level match of the 24-year-old Armenian's career. Prior to beating Rybakina, her best win came against then-No. 31 Wang Xinyu earlier this year.

"Of course, I was just trying to enjoy, to not be so nervous," Charaeva admitted. "It wasn't possible. I was so nervous anyway."

Best Match of the Week

Elise Mertens d. Katie Volynets, second round

What an odd match this was. Elise Mertens absolutely dominated early on, taking the first nine games for a commanding 6-0, 3-0 lead. She then had four opportunities to go up 4-0 in the second, with a double bagel looking like a very real possibility.

Then Katie Volynets flipped the script abruptly. She stole the second and went up a break in the third before Mertens found her footing again, escaping with a 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 win in 2 hours and 54 minutes.

From 6-0, 3-0 up, Mertens takes scenic route to subdue Volynets in Beijing

Best Comeback of the Week

Iga Swiatek d. Donna Vekic, third round

Late in her second set against Donna Vekic, Iga Swiatek appeared to be joining Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina as multiple-Slam-champion casualties in Beijing. Swiatek trailed 6-4, 5-2, but broke twice to level the match at 5-all. She then took the tiebreaker without dropping a point.

They exchanged breaks to open the decider, and after breaking again for 3-2, Swiatek took the final three games for the 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2 win.

From a set and a break down, Swiatek rallies to beat Vekic in Beijing third round

Best Shot of the Week

Karolina Muchova's 360-degree pickup and pass

At 3-all in the first-set tiebreaker, Katie Boulter returned Karolina Muchova's serve just beyond the baseline. The Wimbledon runner-up responded with an improbable 360-degree spinning pickup. Boulter got to it and beautifully flicked it toward the sideline. Muchova read it, shuffled to the alley and won the point with a perfectly-angled pass.

As good, and as smooth, as it gets. Muchova won the match 7-6 (3), 6-1.

'Say what?!' Muchova pulls off 360-degree pickup and pass in Beijing

Social Moment of the Week

WTA stars take to the red carpet

Before play began in Beijing, a collection of WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars had the opportunity to relax, laugh and mingle at the player party.

They also showcased an array of stunning looks and styles on the red carpet. Check out all the photos here.

Biggest Off-Court News of the Week

Equal prize money milestone

It was a quite a busy week off the court.

The WTA was thrilled to announce that in 2027, all combined WTA 1000 events will award equal prize money for the first time. The 2027 calendar was also revealed, including a new WTA 250 tournament in Manila, Philippines.

To read more about calendar changes and the new Tournament Investment Fund, click here.

Most Dominant Performance of the Week

Daria Snigur d. Taylah Preston, third round

Forty-seven minutes ...47 minutes! That's how long it took for Daria Snigur to beat Taylah Preston 6-1, 6-0 in the China Open third round.

Snigur routs Preston in 47 minutes in Beijing; into first WTA 1000 Round of 16

Best Stat of the Week

Points to winners ratio

In Sabalenka's 6-1, 6-3 win over Renata Zarazua, Sabalenka hit 36 winners -- two more than Zarazua's total points won (34).