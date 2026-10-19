Three teams secure places in the WTA Finals Indian Wells doubles field

Kristina Mladenovic, who has twice won the event, has secured her place with partner Guo Hanyu

Cristina Bucsa is celebrating her debut qualification with Nicole Melichar-Martinez, who will be making her fifth WTA Finals appearance

Defending WTA Finals champion Elise Mertens has qualified with the highly experienced Zhang Shuai

Tickets are available here for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

The WTA announced Monday that three doubles teams -- Guo Hanyu & Kristina Mladenovic, Cristina Bucsa & Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Elise Mertens & Zhang Shuai -- have qualified for the WTA Finals Indian Wells, leaving three qualification places remaining to compete on tennis' ultimate stage.

The teams will join PIF Doubles WTA World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova & trailblazer Taylor Townsend, along with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski & Brazilian Luisa Stefani, in the doubles draw. Siniakova and Townsend, along with Dabrowski and Stefani, secured their participation earlier this season.

Following a knee injury, Aleksandra Krunic and her partner Anna Danilina (who currently occupy the No. 3 position on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard) have unfortunately been forced to withdraw from this year’s event.

Kristina Mladenovic is returning to the WTA Finals for the first time since 2019, when she secured her second title at the event after winning her first WTA Finals crown in 2018 (both with Timea Babos).

WTA

She and partner Guo Hanyu, who will be making her debut at the event, have won two titles this season, kicking off the year with a triumph at the WTA 250 ASB Classic (Auckland) before enjoying success on the grass of The Championships, Wimbledon.

Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez will also be making their debut as a team at the WTA Finals having enjoyed an impressive 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Bucsa, who will be stepping out at the WTA Finals for the first time, and Melichar-Martinez (making her fifth appearance, earning a runner-up finish in 2023) won the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open presented by Santander and also enjoyed success at the WTA 1000 level, contesting the title match at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome) and making the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells).

WTA

Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai have qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time as a team, but they have no shortage of experience at the event, with a combined total of nine previous appearances between them. Mertens is a two-time champion, winning the title in 2022 and 2025 (both with Veronika Kudermetova) while 2026 marks Zhang Shuai’s third appearance.

Their season has been highlighted by winning the Australian Open, ensuring their qualification through the Grand Slam rule, while they also enjoyed a semifinal run at the WTA 1000 Miami Open presented by Itaú and a further quarterfinal appearance at the WTA 500 VANDA Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open.

The WTA Finals Indian Wells features the Top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard https://www.wtatennis.com/rankings/race-singles (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. The prestigious season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, delivering an unrivaled fan experience that blends sport, entertainment and culture.

Tickets are available here https://www.wtatennis.com/tournaments/wta-finals/tickets for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, one of the sport's premier destinations and tournament locations.