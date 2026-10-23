Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

The WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz headed to Ningbo and Osaka this week, as the Asian Swing rolls on and we inch closer to the WTA Finals.

Ahead of the weekend matches, we combed through all of the highlights from the two tournaments and picked our five favorite shots.

Which was your favorite? Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your shot of the week.

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Diana Shnaider's backhand down the line

Leading 3-1, 30-all in the third set against Iva Jovic, Shnaider moved the American from side to side, and from the baseline to the service line, with a combination of powerful groundstrokes and short slices.

With Jovic retreating to the middle of the court, Shnaider won the point with a backhand down the line.

She took the third set for the 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win.

Hot shot: Diana Shnaider blends touch and power to win riveting Ningbo rally

Iva Jovic's crosscourt forehand passing shot

There was a plethora of incredible shot-making in the Shnaider-Jovic match, often in the midst of epic rallies.

This was perhaps the finest example of that. Jovic won the second set after a 23-shot rally in which both players pushed each from angle to angle and line to line. Jovic hit a perfect drop shot to bring Shnaider in, then hit a crosscourt forehand passing shot for the winner.

Hot shot: Iva Jovic's 23-shot lung-buster to seal set point in Ningbo

Diana Shnaider's reflex volleys

This match was just one giant highlight reel.

Shnaider won this point with her net play, hitting a series of reflex volleys before finishing the point with an overhead winner.

Hot shot: Diana Shnaider holds firm to defend the net in Ningbo

Ekaterina Alexandrova's backhand passing shot

This was clinical from Alexandrova. She hit a forehand slice that pushed Leylah Fernandez behind the baseline, and then two shots later hit a short forehand on the line to the open the court up. With Fernandez positioned off the court, Alexandrova hit a backhand passing shot for the winner.

Hot shot: Ekaterina Alexandrova measures the sharpest angles in Ningbo

Katerina Siniakova's forehand pass down the line

Katerina Siniakova had to lunge to get to Mary Stoiana's powerful forehand, and the ball landed in the service box, in Stoiana's wheelhouse. The American smartly chipped it crosscourt, but Siniakova countered with a perfect forehand passing shot down the line, on the stretch.