Shnaider wins three-set classic over Jovic to make Ningbo semis

The 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz may be in its home stretch, but the players at the BNB Ningbo Open still have enough left in the tank to produce some classic matches. On Friday, No. 6 seed Diana Shnaider triumphed in the best contest of the week so far, overcoming No. 4 seed Iva Jovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in a 2-hour, 11-minute quarterfinal.

Shnaider, the 2023 runner-up to Ons Jabeur and a semifinalist last year, improved her tournament record to 10-3 and booked her place in a fourth semifinal of 2026 (following Adelaide, Roland Garros and Washington). She also avenged a 6-4, 1-6, 6-0 loss to Jovic in the Dubai second round this February, their only previous meeting.

"It was a very high quality match from both of us," Shnaider said in her on-court interview. "Second set was very close, but she played better -- she was a little bit more aggressive and that's why she won. But I tried to regroup after the second set and fight for the third set."

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What was the key to Shnaider's win?

Though both players thrilled the Ningbo crowd with a succession of high-octane all-court exchanges, it was Shnaider who demonstrated a a greater range throughout.

The 22-year-old was slower out of the blocks, and faced four points to trail 3-0 and another two to go down 3-1. But as she began to find her groove, she was also the more likely of the pair to come up with something creative to turn rallies in her favor. An ingenious short slice drew an error from Jovic to save break point, and in the final game of the set Shnaider foiled the teenager's net-rushes twice -- once with a precise backhand pass, then with a pinpoint lob to mix the play up.

Shnaider maintained a high level on both offense and defense in the second set -- save for one dip on serve that saw her cough up three unforced errors and a double fault at 3-3, leading to the only break of the set for either player. Jovic, who dropped only four points behind her first serve and did not face a break point in the second set, took full advantage.

But Shnaider was quick to shake off the setback. In the third set, she once again found the perfect blend of offense vs. defense and touch vs. power. A momentary hesitation at net cost Jovic in the fourth game, allowing Shnaider to find another lob for the first break of the set. Two games later, with Jovic fading, Shnaider pressed home her advantage by barrelling a backhand winner down the line. She then converted her third match point with her fourth ace of the day.

What were the best points of the match?

There were plenty to choose from, particularly in the second set -- but these were the top three:

3. Having just broken for 3-1 in the third set, Shnaider pressed home her advantage with a rally that encapsulated her broad repertoire and tactical nous. Having failed to hit through Jovic with some blistering backhands, Shnaider broke the exchange up with a pair of awkward, short slices that pulled Jovic up the court and tested the sharpness of the American's movement. The out-manoeuvring tactic worked: Jovic was stranded in no-man's land, and Shnaider was finally able to pummel a backhand winner past her.

2. Ironically, Shnaider's best point of the match occurred in her worst game -- her service drop in the second set. She saved the first break point with some thrilling defensive net play, holding firm and coming up with a series of brilliant reflex volleys before putting away an overhead.

Hot shot: Iva Jovic's 23-shot lung-buster to seal set point in Ningbo

1. Jovic saved her finest moment for an important one. As she served for the second set, Shnaider raised her level and threatened to deny her. It took a 23-stroke lung-buster in which both players ran each other ragged from line to line for Jovic to hold off her opponent -- and she finished it superbly, too, pulling Shnaider into net with a drop shot and then just about finding a forehand winner crosscourt.

What was at stake for both players?

The Race to the 2026 WTA Finals Indian Wells is over in terms of setting the main eight-player field -- but two alternate positions are still up for grabs, particularly in light of World No. 9 Iga Swiatek officially ending her season. Marta Kostyuk is currently No. 10 in the Race, but Jovic and Shnaider are both in contention behind her: Jovic is currently No. 11 in the Race, and Shnaider is No. 13. (Wuhan champion Maja Chwalinska holds the 12th position this weel.)

There's also the small matter of adding to the trophy haul. Shnaider has enjoyed the best high-level results of her career in 2026 -- she reached her first major semifinal at Roland Garros and has notched three Top 10 wins so far, compared to just one prior to this year. However, she has not won a title since Monterrey 2025, 14 months ago.

She'll continue her bid to snap that drought No. 1 seed Elena Rybakina in the semifinals.