Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

Even as the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season nears its conclusion, the level of play remains as strong as it's been all year.

We've seen that this week at the WTA 500 in Tokyo and the WTA 250 in Guangzhou.

We've combed through the week's matches, and these our are five favorite shots. Which do you think was the best? Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Sun Xinran's scooped lob from behind the baseline

In the crucial second-set tiebreak against Claire Liu, Sun showed off incredible speed and defense, and then won the point with a perfect scooped lob from behind the baseline.

The 16-year-old qualifier won the tiebreak and the match 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Hot shot: Sun Xinran thrills Guangzhou crowd with 'astounding defense'

Mia Pohankova's short angles on break point

A two-for-one here from Pohankova, who found a couple of short forehand angles for winners. The first gave her a 4-3 lead, and the second clinched the opening set.

Pohankova, 18, beat Naomi Osaka 6-3, 7-5 for her first career Top 20 win.

Hot shots: Two 'sensational' short angles by Mia Pohankova in Tokyo

Talia Gibson's forehand winner saves match point

Gibson fights to the finish, and she proved that on this point against Alexandra Eala. Trailing 5-0 in the third set and facing match point, Gibson won a 24-shot rally with a forehand winner into the opposite corner.

Eala ended up winning the game to close out the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Hot shot: Talia Gibson clubs a forehand to save match point in Tokyo

Mananchaya Sawangkaew's drop shot winner

Another 24-shot rally, but this one ended the opposite way. One point away from trailing 5-3 in the second set, Sawangkaew ended one of the points of the week not with a punishing groundstroke, but with a deft drop shot that caught Sun off balance.

Sun finished off the set for the 6-3, 6-4 win.

'The deadly touch of Sawangkaew' ends lung-busting rally in Guangzhou

Jasmine Paolini's forehand drop shot-backhand lob combo

First-round matchups don't get much better than this -- a four-time Grand Slam champion in Osaka against two-time major finalist Paolini. And the match, and the shot-making, didn't disappoint.

Our favorite point came at 3-3 in the first set, with Osaka holding the advantage. After trading groundstrokes from behind the baseline, Paolini stayed in the game with a masterful forehand drop shot-backhand lob combo.

Osaka took the set, and the next one, for the 6-3, 7-6 (4) win.