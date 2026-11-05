Shot of the month: How Zheng Qinwen turned a squash-style flick into a winner

In last month’s China Open final, Mirra Andreeva sent a backhand down the line to wrap up what had been a long but fairly ordinary rally, and on most days that would have been the end of it.

Zheng Qinwen was a long way from the ball, but she ran it down anyway, and by the time she got there she was so stretched out that all she could do was stick her racquet out and scrape it back, low and flat, in a shot that looked more like squash than tennis.

It landed down the line for a winner, which is the sort of thing you can't really explain and can only replay, and it turned out to be a fitting bit of improvisation for the week she was having. Zheng went on to win the final 7-5, 6-4, picking up the first WTA 1000 title of her career at her home tournament as a wild card ranked No. 54, against a top-five player.

It also ended a long wait, since Zheng hadn't won a title in nearly two years, after elbow surgery in 2025 kept her away from the tour for long stretches, and a shot that took nothing but nerve and wingspan made for an appropriate way to say she's back.