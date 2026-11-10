WTA expands merchandise business with TOGETHXR collaboration and Monarch Commerce partnership

TOGETHXR T-shirt joins previously announced Hello Kitty® collections at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells

Women’s sports specialist Monarch Commerce will support the WTA’s first dedicated online fan shop, expected to launch in Spring 2027

The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) is expanding its new official merchandise business with a TOGETHXR collaboration and a partnership with Monarch Commerce to develop its first dedicated online fan shop.

Building on the previously announced collaboration with the iconic Hello Kitty ®, these latest agreements mark the next phase of a WTA initiative to connect women’s tennis with sport, style and popular culture, while creating new ways for fans to engage beyond the court.

The TOGETHXR "Everyone Watches Women’s Tennis" T-shirt line launched on-site at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells and is now available online at TOGETHXR.com, bringing the fastest-growing and most engaging women’s sports media and commerce brand into the WTA’s first official merchandise offering.

WTA

Co-founded by athletes Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Simone Manuel and Chloe Kim alongside sports media veteran Jessica Robertson, TOGETHXR champions women’s stories at the intersection of sport, lifestyle and culture. The company behind the “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports™” slogan has built a community around increasing the visibility and representation of women in sport.

"We saw huge demand for the ‘Everyone Watches Women’s Tennis’ T-shirt in the Fan Village over opening weekend in Indian Wells,” said Sarah Swanson, Chief Brand Officer at WTA Ventures. “TOGETHXR has given fans a simple, bold way to show their pride in women’s sport, and it’s been brilliant to see tennis fans make that message their own. That’s the kind of response we want to build on with Monarch Commerce as we give fans more ways to shop for WTA merchandise year-round.”



Bailey Williamson, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at TOGETHXR, said: "Women’s tennis has always been a powerful force in sport and culture, driven by athletes who transcend the court and a global fanbase whose passion is undeniable. At TOGETHXR, we believe fandom is something you wear, share and celebrate. Partnering with the WTA to bring ‘Everyone Watches Women’s Tennis’ to life is an opportunity to celebrate the athletes, the fans and the cultural influence of a sport that continues to set the standard.”

To support the next stage of its retail business, WTA has finalized an agreement with Monarch Commerce, a boutique merchandise and e-commerce business originating from Monarch Collective, the first investment fund focused exclusively on women’s sports, co-founded by Jasmine Robinson and Kara Nortman.

Monarch Commerce, whose client roster includes the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream and Just Women’s Sports, brings a dedicated understanding of women’s sports audiences, combining brand storytelling, fan insights, product development and physical and digital retail expertise to maximize revenue, profitability and brand impact for women’s sports teams, leagues, athletes and the broader ecosystem.

The partnership will support the development and launch of the WTA’s first dedicated online fan shop, expected to go live in Spring 2027. The shop will give supporters a new way to purchase official WTA products, including Hello Kitty and TOGETHXR throughout the year.

Sarah Swanson added: “Monarch Commerce understands women’s sports and the fans driving their growth. That expertise will help us build on our first collections with products fans want to wear and help us create an elevated retail experience that brings them closer to the WTA. The possibilities here are really exciting.”



Sam Bushy, CEO, Monarch Commerce, said: “Monarch Commerce is honored to partner with the WTA to bring its ecommerce and product vision to life for fans. The WTA has long been a groundbreaking force in women’s sports, shaping the game and inspiring generations of fans. We are excited to create new ways for both long time and new fans to celebrate the sport they love through merchandise that honors its heritage, captures its spirit, and reflects their own personal style.”

The expansion forms part of WTA Ventures’ strategy to build the long-term commercial value of women’s tennis. By developing new products, partnerships and routes to market, WTA Ventures aims to deepen fan engagement, reach new audiences and create additional revenue opportunities that support the sport’s continued growth.

Fans will be able to purchase the TOGETHXR T-shirt line and previously announced Hello Kitty merchandise in the Fan Village at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals, Indian Wells, which runs from 8 to 15 November. The full Hello Kitty collection will also be available online at Sanrio.com.

Further details of the online shop and future collections will be announced ahead of the anticipated Spring 2027 launch.