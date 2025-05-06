Australian Swing

Australian Open final preview: If anyone can take down Sabalenka, it's Rybakina

In a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on World No. 5 Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka is vying for her third Australian Open title, and Rybakina is looking for her first. We make the case for both players.