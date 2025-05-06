WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
Australian Swing

All the action, drama and storylines from down under as the season kicks off in style.

  • Mirra Andreeva, Adelaide 2026
    stats corner

    The 2026 Australian swing stats wrap: Longest matches, MP saves and more

    5m read 1w ago
  • Star of the Swing

    Rybakina tops Star of the Swing fan vote following Australian Open title

    1m read 1w ago
  • elena rybakina australian open 2026
    analysis

    Week in Review: Fearless underdogs and the return of a champion

    3m read 1w ago
  • Belinda Bencic, Australian Open 2026
    Press Releases

    Bencic, Svitolina make history as first moms in Top 10 at same time

    Belinda Bencic returned to the Top 10 in mid-January, and Elina Svitolina returned following her run to the Australian Open semifinals. In their pursuit back to the top, both players took advantage of the WTA Tour's Special Ranking Rule for returning mothers.

    2m read 1w ago
  • Elena Rybakina
    Player Feature

    Why the Australian Open cemented Rybakina's position as a top-tier force

    It began with the WTA Finals in Riyadh and continued through Melbourne two months later, and if the point needed reinforcing, Elena Rybakina’s recent stretch has moved her from contender to an established force at the top.

    5m read 2w ago
  • Elena Rybakina
    Player Feature

    Five things we learned: What separated Rybakina from Sabalenka in the Australian Open final

    Across three tight sets between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka, the final was shaped by small shifts in court position, a single extra break of serve, and who was able to stay assertive when the match reached its decisive phase.

    4m read 2w ago
  • Elena Rybakina
    Match Reaction

    Down 3-0 in the third set, Rybakina rallies past Sabalenka to win the Australian Open

    Elena Rybakina captured her second Grand Slam title on Saturday night, coming from 3-0 down in the third set to defeat Aryna Sabalenka and win the 2026 Australian Open.

    3m read 2w ago
  • Elena Rybakina post-match trophy celebration
    Social Buzz

    47 aces, a hefty payday and more from Rybakina's memorable two weeks down under

    From her third set heroics in the final to a high-stakes gauntlet through the world's top two seeds, Elena Rybakina leaves Melbourne with a second Grand Slam and a historic winner's payday.

    3m read 2w ago
  • elena rybakina australian open 2026
    previews

    Australian Open final preview: If anyone can take down Sabalenka, it's Rybakina

    In a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on World No. 5 Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka is vying for her third Australian Open title, and Rybakina is looking for her first. We make the case for both players.

    4m read 2w ago
  • Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina - Australian Open 2026
    previews

    Australian Open semifinal preview: Making the case for Rybakina and Pegula

    Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek to reach the Australian Open semifinals, and she'll play Jessica Pegula for a spot in the final. We break down what to watch for in Melbourne's second semifinal.

    4m read 2w ago
