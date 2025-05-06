-
The 2026 Australian swing stats wrap: Longest matches, MP saves and more
Rybakina tops Star of the Swing fan vote following Australian Open title
Week in Review: Fearless underdogs and the return of a champion
Bencic, Svitolina make history as first moms in Top 10 at same time
Belinda Bencic returned to the Top 10 in mid-January, and Elina Svitolina returned following her run to the Australian Open semifinals. In their pursuit back to the top, both players took advantage of the WTA Tour's Special Ranking Rule for returning mothers.
Why the Australian Open cemented Rybakina's position as a top-tier force
It began with the WTA Finals in Riyadh and continued through Melbourne two months later, and if the point needed reinforcing, Elena Rybakina’s recent stretch has moved her from contender to an established force at the top.
Five things we learned: What separated Rybakina from Sabalenka in the Australian Open final
Across three tight sets between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka, the final was shaped by small shifts in court position, a single extra break of serve, and who was able to stay assertive when the match reached its decisive phase.
Down 3-0 in the third set, Rybakina rallies past Sabalenka to win the Australian Open
Elena Rybakina captured her second Grand Slam title on Saturday night, coming from 3-0 down in the third set to defeat Aryna Sabalenka and win the 2026 Australian Open.
47 aces, a hefty payday and more from Rybakina's memorable two weeks down under
From her third set heroics in the final to a high-stakes gauntlet through the world's top two seeds, Elena Rybakina leaves Melbourne with a second Grand Slam and a historic winner's payday.
Australian Open final preview: If anyone can take down Sabalenka, it's Rybakina
In a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on World No. 5 Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka is vying for her third Australian Open title, and Rybakina is looking for her first. We make the case for both players.
Australian Open semifinal preview: Making the case for Rybakina and Pegula
Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek to reach the Australian Open semifinals, and she'll play Jessica Pegula for a spot in the final. We break down what to watch for in Melbourne's second semifinal.
