Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (4): 2025 - Queen's Club

2023 - Bogota

2022 - Bogota

2018 - Mallorca



Finalist (1): 2026 - Eastbourne



DOUBLES

Winner (4): 2019 - Seoul (w/Arruabarrena)

2018 - Acapulco (w/Watson)

2016 - Bogota (w/Arruabarrena)

2012 - Quebec City (w/Mladenovic)



Finalist (4): 2016 - Rabat (w/Olaru)

2015 - Bastad (w/Savchuk)

2014 - Osaka (w/Arruabarrena)

2009 - Bad Gastein (w/Petkovic)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2026 - Newport

2023 - Barranquilla



Finalist (4): 2025 - Newport; 2024 - Barranquilla, Guadalajara 125; 2023 - Gaiba



DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2015 - Carlsbad (w/Kalashnikova)





Career in Review

Defeated four Top 15 players to win 2025 London, Queen's Club title as a qualifier ranked World No.86 (d. Anisimova in final); at age 37, she became the oldest WTA Tour singles titlist since 38-year-old Serena Williams triumphed at 2020 Auckland



Also in 2025, made Tour QFs at Bogota and Guadalajara and was R-Up at WTA 125 Newport (l. McNally in final), hitting new career-high ranking of No.36 on July 14; finished the season ranked No.41, posting the best year-end ranking of her career at age 38 (previous best year-end ranking was No.46 in 2017)



Kicked off 2024 with a career high ranking of No.43 on January 8. Over the season achieved a best result of QF at Bogota (l. eventual champion Osorio) and made two WTA 125 finals at Barranquilla and Guadalajara



Won second consecutive title at Bogota 2023 (d. Stearns in F) for third career singles title overall. Reached SF at Warsaw (l. Siegemund) and Cleveland (l. eventual champion Sorribes Tormo)



Highlight of 2022 season was run to first Grand Slam SF at Wimbledon ranked World No.103 (l. Jabeur); it was the first time she had advanced past 3r at a Slam. Also won 2nd WTA Tour singles title of career at 2022 Bogota (as qualifier, d. Pigossi in F)



Missed the first half of 2021 season, returned in July and contested a mixture of qualifying, WTA 125 and ITF events



Ended 2019 ranked No.90; highlights were first R16 showing at a WTA 1000 event at Miami (d. No.6 Stephens in 3r, l. Vondrousova). Also won fourth doubles title of career at 2019 Seoul (w/Arruabarena)



Ended 2018 season at No.79 after a campaign in which she clinched her maiden WTA singles title at 2018 Mallorca (d. No.20 Sevastova in F). Also won doubles title at Acapulco (w/Watson)



Finished 2017 by cracking the Top 50 for the first time in her career; jumped 69 spots from No.115 in 2016 to a career-high No.46. Reached first WTA SF of career at 2017 Quebec City (l. eventual champion Van Uytvanck)



Played 33 tournaments in 2017, more than any other player, a feat all the more notable for the fact she was joined at all but a few tournaments by her young daughter, Charlotte



Maiden WTA QF came at 2009 Barcelona



Played first events of career on ITF Circuit in 2001 and made WTA main draw debut in 2006