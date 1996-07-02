julia grabher

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2023 - Rabat





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2026 - Tolentino

2025 - Florianopolis

2022 - Bari



Finalist (1): 2026 - Kitzbuhel





Career in Review

Started 2025 ranked No.470 and finished it back inside the Top 100, winning the WTA 125 Florianopolis title on clay as well as 3 additional ITF clay titles; notched 53 clay-court match-wins (at all levels) during the season



Returned to action in March 2024 after six months away with injury. Played US Open main draw for the first time, represented Austria at the Paris Olympics and also won a W35 ITF title



Reached first WTA final at 2023 Rabat (l. Bronzetti) and hit career-high ranking of No.54 on June 26, 2023



In 2022, won WTA 125 event in Bari, making her Top 100 debut after the tournament on September 12; also reached maiden WTA QF at Istanbul (as qualifier, l. Cirstea) and won three ITF Circuit titles



In 2021, won ITF Circuit title at W60 event in Bellinzona, Switzerland



Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2019 Linz (as WC, l. Kuzmova)



Posted 44-22 record (at all levels) in 2017, reaching five ITF Circuit titles, winning two titles



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2014 Bad Gastein



Owns 16 singles titles and eight doubles titles on ITF Circuit



Made professional debut at W10 ITF Circuit event in Innsbruck, Austria in 2011