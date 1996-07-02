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Julia
Grabher

AUT
30 yrs
5' 7" (1.70m)
Current Singles Rank
99
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
26 / 25
Prize Money
$603,281

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Gunter Bresnik
  • Favorite surface is clay
  • Started playing tennis aged six

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

54

Height

5' 7" (1.70m)

Birthday

Jul 2, 1996 July 2, 1996

Birthplace

Dornbirn, Austria

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2023 - Rabat


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (3): 2026 - Tolentino
2025 - Florianopolis
2022 - Bari

Finalist (1): 2026 - Kitzbuhel

Career in Review

Started 2025 ranked No.470 and finished it back inside the Top 100, winning the WTA 125 Florianopolis title on clay as well as 3 additional ITF clay titles; notched 53 clay-court match-wins (at all levels) during the season

Returned to action in March 2024 after six months away with injury. Played US Open main draw for the first time, represented Austria at the Paris Olympics and also won a W35 ITF title

Reached first WTA final at 2023 Rabat (l. Bronzetti) and hit career-high ranking of No.54 on June 26, 2023

In 2022, won WTA 125 event in Bari, making her Top 100 debut after the tournament on September 12; also reached maiden WTA QF at Istanbul (as qualifier, l. Cirstea) and won three ITF Circuit titles

In 2021, won ITF Circuit title at W60 event in Bellinzona, Switzerland

Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2019 Linz (as WC, l. Kuzmova)

Posted 44-22 record (at all levels) in 2017, reaching five ITF Circuit titles, winning two titles

Made WTA qualifying debut at 2014 Bad Gastein

Owns 16 singles titles and eight doubles titles on ITF Circuit

Made professional debut at W10 ITF Circuit event in Innsbruck, Austria in 2011

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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Leylah Fernandez, Singapore 2026

Rankings Watch: Fernandez back in Top 30; Gibson, Birrell break Top 50

7m read
1d ago
highlights

Teichmann tops 2023 finalist Grabher in Rabat; first WTA win in nine months

4mo ago
Jil Teichmann, Rabat 2026
05:08
highlights

Fernandez books return to Madrid third round with easy win over Grabher

5mo ago
Leylah Fernandez, Day 3 Madrid
03:00
Match Reaction

Five best things we saw today, beginning with Quevedo's first WTA 1000 win

5m read
5mo ago
Kaitlin Quevedo, Madrid 2026
highlights

Grabher ousts home hope Badosa in Madrid with third-set whitewash

5mo ago
Julia Grabher, Madrid 2026
04:55
Match Reaction

Eala withstands challenge from Grabher; to face Ostapenko in Linz

1m read
5mo ago
Alex Eala, Linz 2026
highlights

Eala beats home favorite Grabher to reach second round in Linz

5mo ago
Alex Eala, Linz 2026
02:57