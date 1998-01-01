cristina bucsa

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2026 - Merida

Finalist (1): 2025 - Hong Kong



DOUBLES

Winner (8): 2026 - Merida (w/Jiang)

2025 - Monterrey (w/Melichar-Martinez), Bogota (w/Sorribes Tormo)

2024 - Madrid (w/Sorribes Tormo), Cleveland (w/Xu), Strasbourg (w/Niculescu), Bogota (w/Rakhimova)

2023 - Lyon (w/Schoofs)



Finalist (5): 2026 - Rome (w/Melichar Martinez), Brisbane (w/Perez)

2025 - Miami (w/Kato) 2024 - Osaka (w/Niculescu)

2022 - Portoroz (w/Mihalikova)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2023 - Limoges



DOUBLES

Winner (6): 2025 - Limoges (w/S.Zhang), Birmingham (w/Aiava)

2023 - Angers (w/Niculescu), Limoges (w/Sizikova), Contrexeville (w/Fomina-Klotz)

2022 - Andorra (w/Falkowska)



Finalist (2): 2023 - Chicago (w/Panova)

2021 - Concord (w/Arconada)





Career in Review

Posted singles breakthroughs in 2025, reaching first WTA Tour final at Hong Kong (l. Mboko in final), making first Grand Slam R16 at US Open (l. eventual champion Sabalenka) and ending season at new career-high ranking of No.54; also won two doubles titles at Bogota (w/Sorribes Tormo) and Monterrey (w/Melichar-Martinez)



Began 2024 at a career-high ranking of No.56 in January and posted her best singles results of the year in the first half of the season with quarterfinals at Abu Dhabi and Bogota. Achieved longest winning streak of the year at Beijing with three wins to reach R16 (l. Muchova)



Her 2024 doubles results included a bronze medal at Paris Olympics (w/Sorribes Tormo), as well as four WTA Tour titles at Bogota (w/Rakhimova), Madrid (w/Sorribes Tormo), Strasbourg (w/Niculescu) and Cleveland (w/Xu)



In 2023, made first Grand Slam 3r at Australian Open as qualifier (l. Swiatek); also notched first Top 20 victory (d. Bencic at Cincinnati) and won first WTA 125 title at Limoges (d. Jacquemot in final)



Appeared in main draw at a Grand Slam for the first time at 2021 US Open, falling 1r (as qualifier, l. Teichmann)



Scored first Tour-level win in 2r showing at 2021 Belgrade (d. Kovinic, l. Sasnovich)



Fell 1r on WTA main-draw debut at 2021 Bogota (l. Parrizas Diaz)



Made Tour-level qualifying debut at 2019 Wimbledon



Won first ITF Circuit title in 2017, at W15 event in Santarem, Portugal



Owns four titles in singles and nine in doubles on ITF Circuit