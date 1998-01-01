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Cristina
Bucsa

ESP
28 yrs
5' 9" (1.76m)
Current Doubles Rank
17
Doubles Titles
1
Won / Lost
21 / 11
Prize Money
$952,150

Stories

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Biography

  • Currently coached by Ion Bucsa (father)
  • Trains and lives in Cantabria, Spain
  • Hobbies include reading books and enjoying walks through nature
  • Idolizes Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters
  • Favorite surface is grass

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

30

Height

5' 9" (1.76m)

Birthday

Jan 1, 1998 January 1, 1998

Birthplace

Chisináu, Moldova

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Merida
Finalist (1): 2025 - Hong Kong

DOUBLES
Winner (8): 2026 - Merida (w/Jiang)
2025 - Monterrey (w/Melichar-Martinez), Bogota (w/Sorribes Tormo)
2024 - Madrid (w/Sorribes Tormo), Cleveland (w/Xu), Strasbourg (w/Niculescu), Bogota (w/Rakhimova)
2023 - Lyon (w/Schoofs)

Finalist (5): 2026 - Rome (w/Melichar Martinez), Brisbane (w/Perez)
2025 - Miami (w/Kato) 2024 - Osaka (w/Niculescu)
2022 - Portoroz (w/Mihalikova)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2023 - Limoges

DOUBLES
Winner (6): 2025 - Limoges (w/S.Zhang), Birmingham (w/Aiava)
2023 - Angers (w/Niculescu), Limoges (w/Sizikova), Contrexeville (w/Fomina-Klotz)
2022 - Andorra (w/Falkowska)

Finalist (2): 2023 - Chicago (w/Panova)
2021 - Concord (w/Arconada)

Career in Review

Posted singles breakthroughs in 2025, reaching first WTA Tour final at Hong Kong (l. Mboko in final), making first Grand Slam R16 at US Open (l. eventual champion Sabalenka) and ending season at new career-high ranking of No.54; also won two doubles titles at Bogota (w/Sorribes Tormo) and Monterrey (w/Melichar-Martinez)

Began 2024 at a career-high ranking of No.56 in January and posted her best singles results of the year in the first half of the season with quarterfinals at Abu Dhabi and Bogota. Achieved longest winning streak of the year at Beijing with three wins to reach R16 (l. Muchova)

Her 2024 doubles results included a bronze medal at Paris Olympics (w/Sorribes Tormo), as well as four WTA Tour titles at Bogota (w/Rakhimova), Madrid (w/Sorribes Tormo), Strasbourg (w/Niculescu) and Cleveland (w/Xu)

In 2023, made first Grand Slam 3r at Australian Open as qualifier (l. Swiatek); also notched first Top 20 victory (d. Bencic at Cincinnati) and won first WTA 125 title at Limoges (d. Jacquemot in final)

Appeared in main draw at a Grand Slam for the first time at 2021 US Open, falling 1r (as qualifier, l. Teichmann)

Scored first Tour-level win in 2r showing at 2021 Belgrade (d. Kovinic, l. Sasnovich)

Fell 1r on WTA main-draw debut at 2021 Bogota (l. Parrizas Diaz)

Made Tour-level qualifying debut at 2019 Wimbledon

Won first ITF Circuit title in 2017, at W15 event in Santarem, Portugal

Owns four titles in singles and nine in doubles on ITF Circuit

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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Match Reaction
Alexandra Eala, Cincinnati 2026

Eala continues hard-court surge; Chwalinska snaps skid in Cincinnati

2m read
7h ago
highlights

Bucsa snaps eight-match skid, beats Udvardy in Cincy for first win since March

2d ago
Cristina Bucsa, Doha 2026
05:57
highlights

Uchijima beats Bucsa to set Sabalenka Toronto clash

1w ago
Moyuka Uchijima, Toronto 2026
04:05
highlights

From a set and a break down, Polina Kudermetova denies Bucsa in Washington

2w ago
Polina Kudermetova, Washington 2026
04:03
highlights

Zhang saves five match points, escapes Bucsa in Strasbourg first round

2mo ago
Zhang Shuai, Strasbourg 2026
05:48
Match Reaction

After falling in Madrid, Andreeva and Shnaider rise again in Rome

2m read
2mo ago
Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, Rome 2026
highlights

Zheng beats Bucsa to reach Rome third round

3mo ago
Qinwen Zheng, Rome 2026
03:00