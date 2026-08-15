Eala continues hard-court surge; Chwalinska snaps skid in Cincinnati

Alexandra Eala and Maja Chwalinska, two of the season's breakout performers, advanced to the second round of the Cincinnati Open with straight-set victories on Saturday.

Eala improves to 8-1 during North American hardcourt swing

No. 17 seed Eala improved to 8-1 during the North American hardcourt swing when Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired with an ankle injury while trailing 6-1, 3-0.

"I think that I was playing well, I think I felt the ball good, was really focused and tried to keep myself in the zone, I think I did a good job of that," Eala told the media. "Of course, nobody likes to finish a match with a retirement, first and foremost, I just want to wish Gabriela-Ruse a speedy recovery, injuries aren't fun, so I hope she recovers soon."

The Filipina has won eight of her past nine matches. She captured her first WTA singles title in Washington before reaching the fourth round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. This marks her first career win in Cincinnati.

"I do think that my days have gotten a little more packed with the commitments and spending time with you guys, but obviously in a very good way, and I'm enjoying it a lot," Eala said about her run over the past few weeks. "I think it's a good sign, and it's helping me become, I guess, a stronger player and be more kind of established on tour."

Eala will next face No. 9 seed Amanda Anisimova in the third round. Anisimova defeated Zeynep Sonmez 6-2, 6-3 earlier in the day. This will be the first meeting between Eala and Anisimova.

Chwalinska earns first win since Roland Garros final run

No. 19 seed Chwalinska, on the way back from injury, recorded her first victory since reaching the final at Roland Garros, defeating Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-2. It marked her first win at a WTA 1000 event in 2026.

After her breakout run from the qualifying draw to the final in Paris, the Pole lost in the opening round at both Wimbledon and the National Bank Open in Toronto. She will next face either No. 14 seed Diana Shnaider or Tatjana Maria.

"Overall I'm happy with how the recovery has gone, but it was definitely a process with some ups and downs," Chwalinska said. "It was a bit frustrating for sure, because I had some good momentum going on. But yeah, it's just tennis, it's sport, it's brutal sometimes, so you gotta accept it and just learn from it. I'm healthy now, I'm grateful to be here and trying to play my best tennis."