Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (2): 2026 Auckland

2025 - Berlin



DOUBLES

Winner (4): 2024 - Berlin (w/S.Zheng)

2023 - Roland Garros (w/Hsieh)

2021 - Courmayeur (w/S.Zheng)

2019 - Nanchang (w/L.Zhu)



Finalist (6): 2026 - Cluj-Napoca (w/S.Zheng)

2025 - Singapore (w/S.Zheng)

2023 - Hua Hin (w/Zhu), Merida (w/Wu)

2022 - Guadalajara (w/L.Zhu)

2021 - Linz (w/S.Zheng)



MIXED DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2024 - Olympics (w/Z.Zhang)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2021 - Columbus



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2021 - Columbus (w/S.Zheng)





Career in Review

In 2025 reached a Tour-level final for the first time at Berlin as a qualifier, defeating four Top 20 players en route (No.16 Kasatkina in R32, No.2 Gauff in R16, No.10 Badosa in QF [via retirement], No.20 Samsonova in SF); also reached SFs at Singapore, Prague and Cleveland. In doubles, reached a ninth Tour final at Singapore (w/S.Zheng)



In 2024, made her best to date run at a Grand Slam by reaching R16 at Wimbledon; also made her first WTA 1000 semifinal at Wuhan and a second semifinal at WTA 250 Hua Hin



Dramatically improved her ranking across 2023 season, making Top 50 debut in September and hitting No.32 in October. Posted best result at three of the four Slams, including R16 run at Roland Garros. Also reached semifinals at Hua Hin and Osaka (l. Zhu both times)



In doubles in 2023, claimed Roland Garros title (w/Hsieh) and runner-up at Hua Hin (w/Zhu) and Merida (w/Wu), with her doubles ranking peaking at No.18 on September 11, 2023



Reached 2r on six occasions in 2022, including at Australian Open (l. Sabalenka). Also won sixth career ITF Circuit title, at W60 event in Tokyo in November



Made Top 100 debut on November 15, 2021



Highlight of 2021 was SF at Prague (l. eventual champion Krejcikova). Also advanced to QF at Courmayeur (l. Vekic) and Linz (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Riske)



In 2020, fell in 1r at Shenzhen (l. Muguruza) and Hua Hin (l. Liang)



Opened 2019 season with maiden Tour-level main draw win at Shenzhen Open (d. F.Xun, l. Sharapova), went on to post two more 2r runs at Nanchang (l. Rybakina) and Tianjin (as qualifier, l. Peterson)



Lifted maiden WTA doubles title at 2019 Nanchang w/L.Zhu (d.Peng/Zhang in F)



Won three consecutive ITF titles in 2019, at $25K ITF/Shenzhen 2-CHN (d. F.Xun in F), $25K ITF/Hengyang-CHN (d. Z.Sun in F) and $25K ITF/Tianhin-CHN (d. Jovic in F)



In 2018, won maiden title of career at $25K ITF/Nonthaburi 4-THA (d. Wang Xiyu in F)



Made Grand Slam main draw debut at 2018 Australian Open (l. Cornet in 1r)



Also in 2018, contested qualifying on WTA Tour for the first time at Shenzhen Open and competed in maiden WTA main draw at Guangzhou (l.Khazaniuk)



Advanced to 2r on professional debut at $10K ITF/Prokuplje 2-SRB in 2016 (as qualifier, l. Zakarlyuk)

