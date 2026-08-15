Top quotes from Cincinnati media day: 'I love having the target on my back'

CINCINNATI -- Media Day at the Cincinnati Open is in the books.

Over the past few days, several WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars and Ohio natives addressed the media, discussing their preparations for the Cincinnati Open and more.

Here are the top quotes from those media sessions:

Aryna Sabalenka

"You can look at this like you're defending something, but to be honest, you have the target on your back. Everyone wants to be beat you, but I feel it's the same if you're No. 1, No. 2, No. 10. It doesn't really matter what's the ranking anyway when you go out there on the court, everyone want's to beat you.

"I love having the target on my back. I like to see young generation looking up to me and get inspired by me, but I also fee they will get inspired if I drop in the ranking a little bit. Hopefully it will never happen. As long as I focus on developing myself as a player and a person, ranking doesn't really matter." -- on being World No. 1

Coco Gauff

"I was more comfortable there in Canada, it's a tournament that's typically harder for me because of the faster courts. I feel it clicked a little bit. I think it really clicked in Wimbledon and same thing transferred over to Canada which I was happy with those matches." -- on her game clicking over the past tournaments

"Rybakina is a lot more a flat-hitter, which some girls love and some don't. I think her serve is more unpredictable, she probably has the best serve on tour. Elena doesn't second guess, she's very sure of her game and there's pros and cons to that. When she's on, she's really tough because this is what she does all the time." -- on what makes Elena Rybakina a difficult opponent as she tries to become World No. 1

Caty McNally

"I've been coming to this tournament since I was a little girl. I would sit here and literally ask for anyone's signature. I remember Madison Keys, I got her signature on a ticket. For me, to see how far I've come, it's like a pinch-me moment. It's amazing." -- on playing in her home tournament

"I'm just a girl from the 513, and I love to support my hometown and the sports here, so why not?" -- on wearing a Cincinnati Reds baseball jersey to her pre-tournament press conference

Iga Swiatek

"It was great, it was all that I need. After Wimbledon, I came back on court much fresher and much more open to try new stuff. We had two weeks, and then I came to Toronto. The work that we did there was the key play better at this tournament and play more patient, grind more and be more solid. At the end, that's what paid off." -- on the post-Wimbledon work with her coach, Francisco Roig

Alexandra Eala

"It would have to be between Wimbledon and Washington. Playing on Centre Court and winning in such fashion against a great player, it's something I'll never forget. And of course, everyone says you'll never forget your first title, so it's like my two babies that I don't want to pick between." -- on defeating Swiatek at Wimbledon and winning Washington

"No culture can be summed up in just a couple of words. Filipino culture and culture in general are very layered, ever-evolving. When I think of Filipino culture, what comes to mind is community, family, hospitality, love and kindness." -- on describing her Filipino fan base and culture

Peyton Stearns

"It's really nice. We have so many players in the top 100, so many players knocking on the door of top 100. American tennis is just killing it, and personally I think it's great. It's healthy competition in a way. When one American does well, it raises other Americans to do well also. It's like a teammate doing well, and you want to rise up to that occasion." -- on being a part of the depth of American tennis