linda noskova

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2026 - Wimbledon, Berlin

2024 - Monterrey



Finalist (5): 2025 - Tokyo, Beijing, Prague

2023 - Prague, Adelaide #1



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2026 - Berlin (w/Alexandrova)



Finalist (2): 2025 - Rouen (w/Khromacheva)

2024 - Abu Dhabi (w/Watson)





Career in Review

Reached three Tour finals in 2025, including her first career WTA 1000 final at Beijing (l. Anisimova), as well as runner-up showings at Prague and Tokyo; made her Top 20 debut and finished at a career-high No.13 in the year-end rankings



In 2024, achieved first Grand Slam singles quarterfinal at the Australian Open (l. Yastremska), where she also defeated then-World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the 3r; won her first singles title at Monterrey (d. Sun in F); reached SF at Prague (l. eventual champion Linette) and Brisbane (l. eventual champion Rybakina); earned a new career-high ranking of No.25 on August 26, 2024



Breakthrough year in 2023, achieving runner-up twice; Adelaide 1 (as qualifier, l. Sabalenka) and Prague (l. Hibino). Also reached quarterfinals at Lyon (l. Osorio) and 3r at Indian Wells (l. Gauff) and Cincinnati (as qualifier, l. Gauff). Broke into Top 40 on October 9, 2023.



Made Top 100 debut on August 1, 2022, following SF run at Prague (l. eventual champion Bouzkova); overtook Gauff at the youngest player in Top 100



Also reached 2r at Tallinn (as qualifier, l. Haddad Maia) and fell 1r at both Roland Garros (as qualifier, l. Raducanu) and US Open (as qualifier, l. Bouzkova). On ITF Circuit, lifted fifth and sixth titles at this level, winning W60 tournament in Croissy-Beaubourg, France and W100 event in Versmold, Germany



Finished 2021 campaign with 38-9 win-loss record, winning four ITF Circuit titles, including at W60 event in Prerov, Czech Republic



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2020 Prague



On ITF Circuit, owns six titles in singles and one in doubles



As a junior, won 2021 girls' singles at Roland Garros