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Linda
Noskova

CZE
21 yrs
5' 10'' (1.79m)
Current Singles Rank
8
Singles Titles
2
Won / Lost
27 / 12
Prize Money
$6,232,657

Stories

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Biography

  • Currently coached by Tomas Krupa
  • Mother's name is Ivana Noskova; Father's name is Drahos Nosek
  • Like listening to Maneskin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo
  • Enjoys watching Wrestling and streaming Netflix
  • Also likes to swim, run, and spend time with pets
  • Favorite player is Serena Williams

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

7

Height

5' 10'' (1.79m)

Birthday

Nov 17, 2004 November 17, 2004

Birthplace

Vsetin, Czech Republic

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (3): 2026 - Wimbledon, Berlin
2024 - Monterrey

Finalist (5): 2025 - Tokyo, Beijing, Prague
2023 - Prague, Adelaide #1

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Berlin (w/Alexandrova)

Finalist (2): 2025 - Rouen (w/Khromacheva)
2024 - Abu Dhabi (w/Watson)

Career in Review

Reached three Tour finals in 2025, including her first career WTA 1000 final at Beijing (l. Anisimova), as well as runner-up showings at Prague and Tokyo; made her Top 20 debut and finished at a career-high No.13 in the year-end rankings

In 2024, achieved first Grand Slam singles quarterfinal at the Australian Open (l. Yastremska), where she also defeated then-World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the 3r; won her first singles title at Monterrey (d. Sun in F); reached SF at Prague (l. eventual champion Linette) and Brisbane (l. eventual champion Rybakina); earned a new career-high ranking of No.25 on August 26, 2024

Breakthrough year in 2023, achieving runner-up twice; Adelaide 1 (as qualifier, l. Sabalenka) and Prague (l. Hibino). Also reached quarterfinals at Lyon (l. Osorio) and 3r at Indian Wells (l. Gauff) and Cincinnati (as qualifier, l. Gauff). Broke into Top 40 on October 9, 2023.

Made Top 100 debut on August 1, 2022, following SF run at Prague (l. eventual champion Bouzkova); overtook Gauff at the youngest player in Top 100

Also reached 2r at Tallinn (as qualifier, l. Haddad Maia) and fell 1r at both Roland Garros (as qualifier, l. Raducanu) and US Open (as qualifier, l. Bouzkova). On ITF Circuit, lifted fifth and sixth titles at this level, winning W60 tournament in Croissy-Beaubourg, France and W100 event in Versmold, Germany

Finished 2021 campaign with 38-9 win-loss record, winning four ITF Circuit titles, including at W60 event in Prerov, Czech Republic

Made WTA qualifying debut at 2020 Prague

On ITF Circuit, owns six titles in singles and one in doubles

As a junior, won 2021 girls' singles at Roland Garros

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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Match Reaction
Jessica_Pegula_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_6854

Former finalist Pegula, Wimbledon champion Noskova reach third round in Cincinnati

2m read
2h ago
highlights

Noskova tops Boulter in Cincinnati for first win as Wimbledon champion

4h ago
Linda_Noskova_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_5788
04:39
Match Reaction

Fresh off Washington title, Eala powers into Toronto third round

3m read
1w ago
Alexandra Eala, Toronto 2026
highlights

McNally reels in, then races away from Wimbledon champion Noskova

1w ago
Catherine_McNally_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_4-DSC_3105A
04:17

Top quotes from Toronto media day: 'Movies are the best escape because you're in that universe'

3m read
1w ago
Coco Gauff, Day 1 National Bank Open
Register to view press conference

Press conference: Linda Noskova on 'crazy chaos' after winning Wimbledon

1w ago
TORONTO - PRESS CONFERENCE - LINDA NOSKOVA_Digital Download_m51182
06:46
Player Feature

'It is hopefully only starting.' Noskova primed to build career off Wimbledon title

3m read
1w ago
Linda Noskova, Day 1 National Bank Open