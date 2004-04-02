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Diana
Shnaider

22 yrs
5' 6" (1.70m)
Current Singles Rank
14
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
24 / 17
Prize Money
$2,362,431

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Sascha Bajin
  • Started playing tennis in Tolyatti, 40 kilometers from her home and parents in Zhigulevsk
  • Studied at North Carolina State where she played college tennis during the 2022-23 season before pursuing her professional tennis career
  • Favorite movie is Never Back Down and favorite food is Asian

Plays

Left-Handed

Career High

11

Height

5' 6" (1.70m)

Birthday

Apr 2, 2004 April 2, 2004

Birthplace

Zhigulevsk, Russia
Sascha Bajin
Sascha Bajin

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (5): 2025 - Monterrey
2024 - Hong Kong, Budapest, Bad Homburg, Hua Hin

Finalist (1): 2023 - Ningbo

DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2026 - Rome (w/M.Andreeva)
2025 - Miami, Brisbane (both w/M. Andreeva)

Finalist (3): 2026 - Madrid (w/M.Andreeva)
2025 - Queen's, London (w/Danilina)
2024 - Olympics (w/M.Andreeva)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2024 - Paris
2022 - Montevideo

Finalist (1): 2024 - Charleston

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2023 - La Bisbal D'Emporda (w/Dolehide)

Career in Review

Top singles results of 2025 were winning Monterrey title (d. Alexandrova in final) and making Ningbo SF, posting a Top 25 finish for second straight year; in doubles, partnered with M.Andreeva to win two titles (Brisbane and Miami) and qualify for their first WTA Finals

Won first four titles of career in 2024 across all three surfaces; WTA 500 Bad Homburg and WTA 250s Hua Hin, Budapest and Hong Kong. Made Top 20 debut on August 12 and finished the season at World No.13

Also in 2024, won the Paris Olympic silver medal in women’s doubles with Mirra Andreeva

Reached 2r on Grand Slam debut at 2023 Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Sakkari in 3s)

Won WTA 125 title in Montevideo, Uruguay to end 2022 just outside Top 100. Overall win-loss record in 2022 was 56-17; reached four ITF Circuit finals, highlighted by a 15-match, three tournament winning streak, culminating with a W60 title in Istanbul

Won first ITF Circuit tournament at W15 event in Antalya in late 2021. Made WTA qualifying debut at 2021 Moscow

Owns four titles in singles and three in doubles on ITF Circuit

Played first senior matches on ITF Circuit towards end of 2020

As junior, made SF at Roland Garros in 2021 and US Open in 2022. Also won girls' doubles at three of the four majors and reached No.2 in the ITF rankings

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Diana_Shnaider_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_2284

Shnaider breaks five times in Cincinnati win over Maria

04:21
4h ago
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Swiatek overwhelms Shnaider to book Toronto semifinal spot

3m read
5d ago
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
highlights

Shnaider beats Pegula for first time in five meetings

1w ago
Diana_Shnaider_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_2639
04:28
Match Reaction

Shnaider, Swiatek reach milestones ahead of Toronto quarterfinal

3m read
1w ago
Iga_Swiatek_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_7-DSC_9688
highlights

Shnaider advances past Kalinskaya in straight sets to Toronto fourth round

1w ago
Diana Shnaider, Toronto 2026
02:45
highlights

Shnaider passes Sramkova test in three sets to reach Toronto third round

1w ago
Diana Shnaider, Toronto 2026
03:47
Hot Shots

What was the best shot of the week?

3m read
1w ago
Alexandra Eala, Washington 2026