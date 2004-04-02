diana shnaider

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (5): 2025 - Monterrey

2024 - Hong Kong, Budapest, Bad Homburg, Hua Hin



Finalist (1): 2023 - Ningbo



DOUBLES

Winner (3): 2026 - Rome (w/M.Andreeva)

2025 - Miami, Brisbane (both w/M. Andreeva)



Finalist (3): 2026 - Madrid (w/M.Andreeva)

2025 - Queen's, London (w/Danilina)

2024 - Olympics (w/M.Andreeva)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2024 - Paris

2022 - Montevideo



Finalist (1): 2024 - Charleston



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2023 - La Bisbal D'Emporda (w/Dolehide)





Career in Review

Top singles results of 2025 were winning Monterrey title (d. Alexandrova in final) and making Ningbo SF, posting a Top 25 finish for second straight year; in doubles, partnered with M.Andreeva to win two titles (Brisbane and Miami) and qualify for their first WTA Finals



Won first four titles of career in 2024 across all three surfaces; WTA 500 Bad Homburg and WTA 250s Hua Hin, Budapest and Hong Kong. Made Top 20 debut on August 12 and finished the season at World No.13



Also in 2024, won the Paris Olympic silver medal in women’s doubles with Mirra Andreeva



Reached 2r on Grand Slam debut at 2023 Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Sakkari in 3s)



Won WTA 125 title in Montevideo, Uruguay to end 2022 just outside Top 100. Overall win-loss record in 2022 was 56-17; reached four ITF Circuit finals, highlighted by a 15-match, three tournament winning streak, culminating with a W60 title in Istanbul



Won first ITF Circuit tournament at W15 event in Antalya in late 2021. Made WTA qualifying debut at 2021 Moscow



Owns four titles in singles and three in doubles on ITF Circuit



Played first senior matches on ITF Circuit towards end of 2020



As junior, made SF at Roland Garros in 2021 and US Open in 2022. Also won girls' doubles at three of the four majors and reached No.2 in the ITF rankings