By the numbers: Swiatek overwhelms Shnaider to book Toronto semifinal spot

Iga Swiatek hasn’t had the season she’s accustomed to, but there have been signs lately that she’s finding her best tennis again. Monday night in Toronto offered another one.

Toronto: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The No. 7 seed overwhelmed No. 15 seed Diana Shnaider -- who was coming off a win over Jessica Pegula -- in their Toronto quarterfinal, dropping just three games in a 6-2, 6-1 rout that lasted 64 minutes.

"I've been feeling good on the court. I know how much I practiced and what we did [during] the practices," Swiatek said in her on-court interview. "This is giving me confidence. It's just a matter of being in a good place that day and using it. So I'm trying to do my best every day, keep my routines, be really focused, and for sure, I'm really happy to be in a semifinal."

Confident and Clinical 🔒@iga_swiatek locked in and defeated Shnaider in straight sets.#NBO26 pic.twitter.com/7ClbBSfddT — wta (@WTA) August 11, 2026

With the win, Swiatek improved to 2-0 against Shnaider at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level and advanced to her 23rd WTA 1000 semifinal. Since the format's introduction in 2009, only Serena Williams (53.1%) has reached a higher rate of semifinals than Swiatek (48.9%). Only three players have reached more WTA 1000 semifinals than Swiatek -- Simona Halep (29), Serena Williams (26) and Victoria Azarenka (24). She's tied with Agnieszka Radwanska at 23.

Swiatek's path to this latest semifinal hasn't been without drama -- see her Round of 16 win over Marta Kostyuk -- but Monday night was stress-free. She broke in the opening game, dominated on serve and broke again for 5-2 as Shnaider unraveled under a string of forehand errors, the last of which handed Swiatek the opening set.

The second set saw more of the same. Shnaider produced flashes, but Swiatek broke for 2-1 and never looked back. She won the final six games and crossed the finish line a few minutes past the one-hour mark.

"Today I just followed the plan. I was really focused. I feel like I'm for sure better focused," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference. "I'm able to follow the plan a little bit easier because I feel the ball well on my racket. It's a nice tournament where there's not much fuss around, you can really focus on your job. I just have a good time on court."

Here are the numbers to know behind Swiatek's dominant quarterfinal victory.

0: Break points faced. Swiatek wasn't threatened on serve, never facing a break point and rarely landing in tight spots across seven service games.

8: Unforced errors. While Shnaider struggled to keep the ball in play, Swiatek was squeaky clean. Her eight unforced errors are her fewest in a match this season.

10: Out of 11. With semifinals now in both Toronto and Montreal, Swiatek has reached the last four at 10 of the 11 current WTA 1000 event locations. Wuhan is the lone exception.

67.8: Winning percentage against Top 20 players. Since 1990, only Steffi Graf (82.1%), Serena Williams (75.3%), Monica Seles (70.4%) and Martina Hingis (67.9%) have a higher career win rate against Top 20 opponents.

67.8 - Since 1990, Iga Swiatek (67.8%, 101-48) only trails four players for career win rate against WTA top 20 opponents – Steffi Graf (82.1%), Serena Williams (75.3%), Monica Seles (70.4%) and Martina Hingis (67.9%). Levels.#NBO26 | @NBOtoronto @WTA pic.twitter.com/gzxsR5kJeV — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 11, 2026

88.5: Percent of first-serve points won. Swiatek won 23 of 26 first-serve points, her best mark of the season.

Next up

In the semis, Swiatek will face No. 9 seed Elina Svitolina, who rallied from a set down to defeat No. 16 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in 1 hour and 33 minutes in Monday's second quarterfinal.

She has won four of seven career meetings against Svitolina, though the Ukrainian claimed both of their matchups this season -- in Indian Wells and Rome -- in three sets.